Titans Could Seek Reunion With Star WR

Having officially ushered in the Robert Saleh era, the Tennessee Titans are hitting the ground with haste ahead of what promises to be an eventful 2026 offseason.

Suited to building around quarterback Cam Ward, the Titans are expected to make a litany of roster-shaking moves. The first of which, according to a recent development from insider Jeremy Fowler, may have just made itself clear.

"Some people I've talked to around the league, some executives of other teams," Fowler said in a segment on ESPN's Get Up, "do expect that the Eagles will at least entertain a trade for A.J. Brown, who is unhappy on numerous fronts."

The Eagles Will Entertain Offers For Brown

Despite being just two years removed from a Super Bowl victory, Brown has long been rumored to be dissatisfied with his specific role in the Eagles offense. With struggles to retain an offensive coordinator and prioritize their weapons, like Brown, abounding, the star wanting out feels less like a surprise and more like a long-awaited development.

"He looked like he was miserable out there, body language wasn't good," Fowler continued. "Something has to give, that's sort of the feeling right now... he would create a haul for the Eagles if they do go that route."

If something must give, perhaps it could be a share of Tennessee's future draft stock or, to some extent, one or more of their weary veteran options looking for an amicable fresh start elsewhere. Either way, the Titans would be terribly remiss not to at least test the waters regarding a potential trade for Brown.

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) | Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee Should Test the Waters

Not only has Brown already been a fan-favorite in Nashville prior to his departure for higher-level opportunities - for which it'd be hard to blame him - but with an update at HC and a growingly reliable QB in Ward, the Titans have the makings of some serious allure for any given free agent.

As far as Brown's specific fit goes with the Titans, the playmaking receiver has already won a bevy of big games in Philadelphia as "the guy." Given Tennessee's specific need at the position - with Calvin Ridley underperforming and unhealthy and rookies making up the rest of the unit's bulk - this is a reunion that makes sense beyond being a basic homecoming.

In a potential move, Brown would immediately take on the role of Tennessee's main option. If his problem in Philly is that he's not been seen that way as of late, the Titans, above all else, offer a built-in answer.

Of course, the term "haul" was no exaggeration when it comes to what it would likely take to actually acquire Brown; yet, the prospect of netting a receiver with four straight 1,000 yard seasons (as well as three in a row with seven touchdowns) may be worth the loss of picks, money, and whatever else it entails.

If it truly is a new era for Titans football, this would be a prime opportunity for Saleh and the front office to prove it.

