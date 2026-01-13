The Tennessee Titans are knee-deep in their search for a new head coach. Searching far and wide for what will become Brian Callahan's much-needed replacement, Tennessee has already interviewed a number of candidates, and will speak to more in the coming, crucial days.

As news continues to pile in and Titans fans piece together every bit of evidence they can, the front office continues to add to the bulk of rumors and options that have flooded social media and online forums throughout the search so far.

In addition to their already overloaded slate of scheduled interviews, the Titans have added two more names at the end of this coming weekend. In Jonathan Gannon and Robert Saleh, respectively, the team seems to be gearing the backend of their known search towards covering defensive bases.

Defense-Oriented Interviews

Interestingly enough, especially in the case of Gannon, the Titans appear to be one of few teams interested. Moreover, Tennessee is the only team currently granting Gannon a HC interview at all.

The Titans’ upcoming interview schedule:



Tuesday — Jeff Hafley, Jesse Minter

Wednesday — Mike McDaniel

Friday — Brian Daboll

Saturday — Mike McCarthy

Sunday — Jonathan Gannon, Robert Saleh



Arthur Smith is expected this week as well. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 13, 2026

After being fired just last week by the Arizona Cardinals following his own unsuccessful stint in their main chair, Gannon has become a popular candidate for defensive coordinator positions in openings across the league. The Titans, in similar fashion to their puzzling interview with former Giants HC Brian Daboll, seem to be giving the down-and-out candidate a shot.

In the case of Saleh, on the other hand - a longtime coordinator with a similarly dire history as a captain - he has, at least, put in more work as a coordinator prior to re-entering his name in the head coaching hat. Each candidate brings similar strengths but, of the two, Saleh is the only one who has remotely earned consideration for the top spot.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Top Spot

Even so, it could be the case that general manager Mike Borgonzi and the rest of the front office are simply doing their due diligence in assuring that no stone is left unturned in their search. As Borgonzi said, the Titans are looking for a "leader;" where they find him is, apparently, a question that will be made irrelevant by Tennessee looking anywhere and everywhere possible.

The Titans will find an answer, one way or another. Though given the franchise's stock being at a recent high-point, with rookie quarterback Cam Ward at the helm and a league-high cap space, this hire feels far more important than the last.

