Titans Fans Hesitant On Hiring Notre Dame HC

The Tennessee Titans can't miss on their next head coach hiring. The Brian Callahan experiment proved to be a complete disaster, and that's something they simply cannot afford in this next cycle.

With plenty of experienced names such as Mike McCarthy, Matt Nagy, among plenty of other coordinators in the mix, Tennessee might elect to go outside the box.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the team has "done their research" on current Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.

Freeman's squad missed out on the College Football Playoffs this year, and it's safe to say they weren't happy about it. After making it to the National Championship game a year ago, they decided to opt out of a Bowl Game this year entirely.

Titans Fans Aren't All On Board With Marcus Freeman

"With the shape of this team i think bringing in a college guy who’s gonna need time to acclimate is the last thing that’s needed," one fan wrote. AFC South fans are no stranger to the Jacksonville Jaguars Urban Meyer experiment, and no one has forgotten how that went down.

Someone else commented, "I'll take him over Matt Nagy any day." That sparked a separate response, "I like Freeman. I could actually root for him if he were the Titans coach, unlike for his current employer. That said, I still want somebody with NFL head coaching experience. I just feel like we need a veteran right now."

College coaches making the transition to the NFL successfully are unicorns.



Others echoed that statement, "HELL NO!! We need experience! Smh," while another responded, "We need someone with NFL head coaching experience - we a NAME that carries credibility. We can't afford to take a chance on a young guy this time to prove himself. I'll pass."

"The Titans are floundering. These new young players need an experienced coach. Did head office not learn anything from hiring Callahan???" someone added. Fans continued to express their opinions, "Not my first choice. Wouldn't hate it."

Another name was thrown in the mix, "I don’t think he’d be too interested but I wouldn’t be opposed. Still prefer Shula." At the end of the day, it's not like the Titans front office is listening to fans opinions as to who they should hire.

"Rather have Saleh but I'd take Freeman over a lot of the names being named," someone else contributed. That led to a direct shot at Freeman, "No because if they miss the playoffs he'll quit."

There are still a ton of things for the Titans to think about, but having Freeman's name in the mix makes things extremely interesting. Hiring a college coach wouldn't be Titans fans first choice, but at this point it's not like the NFL candidates are that much better.

