Titans GM May Have Angered Fans With This Statement
Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi took to the podium less than 24 hours after the team's non-eventful trade deadline. In total, Tennessee made two trades: Roger McCreary and Dre'Mont Jones.
They added minimal draft capital, one of the main things the deadline was ready to prepare them for. Instead, the most they got out of it was a potential fourth-round pick, depending on if Jones records two sacks and the Baltimore Ravens make the playoffs.
Regardless, Borgonzi had a puzzling quote that Titans fans may not be too happy with. When it comes to drafting and developing players, the three-time Super Bowl Champion didn't hold back.
"The Jarvis Brownlee trade was controversial. I love Jarvis. You're evaluating the fit," he said (h/t team reporter Jim Wyatt). "We don't have the culture here right now now to help players develop. Thought there were some habits that weren't conducive to build and help Jarvis develop."
"Jarvis is a great kid and I want nothing but success for him," he continued.
Borgonzi's Puzzling Quote On Developing Players
When the Titans traded their starter in late September, fans were left confused. At that point, they had no choice but to question everything.
Their trade saw Tennessee send a 2026 seventh-rounder to New York for a 2026 sixth-round pick. It's basically the same trade they did with the Los Angeles Rams for McCreary, a pick swap.
Ultimately, the trade turned out to be a huge focal point of New York's deadline. Now that they have Brownlee, they were able to trade Sauce Gardner. In the end, the Titans shot themselves in the foot. Thankfully, they've already played the Indianapolis Colts twice this season. Next year though, they'll have to face him twice.
Why Can't The Titans Develop Players?
For a team that won three games last year, it's hard to replicate that sort of season. Somehow, they're on pace to do so this year, if not end up even worse. In total, they've made three trades this season, all on defense. Knowing that, it's even more puzzling to hear that offense is still their biggest struggle.
Tennessee is going to have another boatload of draft picks in 2026, but they continually fail to utilize them to their full potential. Whether that includes a trade or not, someone needs to step in and make sure they get the most out of their players. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has struggled this year, but three of his biggest playmakers are all rookies as well. If there's no one to guide these players, it's not going to be surprising when none of them work out.
