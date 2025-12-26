Viral Post Compares Titans' Cam Ward to NFL Legend

The Tennessee Titans' jump from a 1-12 record to a 3-12 record appears to offer very little to write home about; in the grand scheme of things, that may be true. As a result of winning, the team will certainly lose out on a higher pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Not only that, but those very victories do little more for the team than boost morale, at this point, given them being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs weeks ago.

Yet, Titans fans and players alike appear ecstatic with what appears to be the beginninings of a late-season run. Many reasons may suffice as to why, but chief among them appears to be the long-awaited arrival of rookie quarterback - and first overall pick - Cam Ward. After a sluggish start to his opening campaign, the first-season passer has more than come into his own in recent weeks.

Limiting turnovers and leading Tennessee to multiple wins, Ward has made up for the roster's lack of known playmaking talent on offense with a level approach and top-notch improvisation in the pocket. As a result, his play has garnered special attention from every corner of the internet and league alike.

Compared to a Legend

Kurt Benkert, a former NFL QB himself, took to X (Twitter) to share his love for Ward's game following Tennessee's blowout victory over Kansas City. Commenting on an attached clip of a particularly mobile completion from Ward, Benkert remarked, "I see so much of Aaron Rodgers in Cam Ward's game."

The statement itself is relatively simple, sure, but the implications are astronomical. For a franchise that has long been lost in the dark, to have your team's anticipated leader and recent first overall pick compared to a league legend is no small recognition.

I see so much of Aaron Rodgers in Cam Ward’s game.

pic.twitter.com/2FhJpiuBJr — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) December 22, 2025

To boot, it isn't Benkert alone who sees the resemblance. According to the thousands of likes accompanying the post, oodles of football fans seem to agree.

Face of the Franchise

Ward, if his current trajectory is any indication, will only continue to improve, stunning fans and detractors in the process for terribly different reasons. As the Titans work to zero in on a new head coach, one thing has now become clear: Cam Ward is here to stay under center, and whoever is ultimately hired should be keenly aware of his presence.

Ward is the sort of player you search for to build your team around. Luckily for Tennessee, the first part was already taken care of by the last coach. Now, the front office just has to hire the next guy to finish the job.

