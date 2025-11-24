Titans Must Find Answer to Inexcusable Run Game
When a rookie quarterback is the team's leading rusher, there's clearly a problem. In the Tennessee Titans' tenth loss of the season, QB Cam Ward led the way with six carries for 37 yards with his first career rushing touchdown.
He finished with career highs in rushing attempts and yards, two numbers the team never expected. Having just activated running back Kalel Mullings off the IR, he was a non-factor as neither RB Tony Pollard nor RB Tyjae Spears made any sort of impact in their 30-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
The Downfall Of Tony Pollard
Despite having three straight 1,000-yard seasons, it's going to take a miracle for Pollard to reach that total this season. He's averaging a career low 3.9 yards per carry, something the Titans can't be happy with. Sure, this team's offensive line hasn't been great, but that doesn't excuse the fact that the 28-year-old isn't holding his weight.
Pollard signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal to come to Tennessee last season. Thankfully for the Titans, he has a potential out next season, which would change his contract to a two-year, $14.5M deal with only $2M in dead cap, according to Spotrac.
Should the team move on from Pollard in the offseason, they'll need to figure out if Spears is RB1 material. Pollard continued to carry the workload against Seattle as he had 11 carries for just 20 yards. Even though he had five more carries than Ward, he finished with 17 less rushing yards. Spears had just three carries for four yards as Ward was forced to throw the ball 42 times.
Tyjae Spears Looks To Flip The Script
Moving forward, the Titans' best option at the RB position seems to be Spears. The 24-year-old may be injury-prone, but he's shown signs of greatness when given the opportunities. For whatever reason, Tennessee went back to Pollard as RB1 despite Spears outperforming him in past weeks.
Spears may not be a true NFL RB1, but his combination with Mullings could unlock a new potential for this team. The run game isn't going anywhere until their offensive line gets better, but having a pair of young, fast, hungry running backs could make a huge difference.
For what it's worth, Spears is averaging 4.6 yards per carry, which is a career high. It's come in a smaller sample size, so it'll be interesting to see if he can keep up this pace for the remainder of the season. He's 80 yards shy of 1,000 in his career, a total he should reach within the next three weeks.
