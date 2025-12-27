The Tennessee Titans just pulled back the curtain with some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the build of the new Nissan Stadium. And yeah, it’s already looking like a franchise centerpiece.

The Titans and the Tennessee Builders Alliance broke ground back in March 2024, and they’ve been moving the chains fast ever since. Not even two years in, the progress is undeniable as the project barrels toward its projected spring 2027 kickoff.

The cherry on top? On December 19, crews installed a massive “T” out front, a clear signal that this is officially Titans territory.

Titans Pull Back the Curtain on New Nissan Stadium

The Tennessee Titans took to X and dropped some slick behind-the-scenes footage from the build of the new Nissan Stadium — including a cameo from team president Burke Nihill.

"Taking a look behind the scenes of the New Nissan Stadium with @TitansTZ and Titans President/CEO Burke Nihill," they wrote.

Per the Titans, the new stadium is being designed as a year-round destination, not just a Sunday spot. We’re talking a translucent roof, 360-degree outdoor porches with skyline views, and a massive 12,000-square-foot community space open to the public. Once it’s fully built, the venue will host Titans games, Tennessee State University football, concerts, civic events. And yes, the usual big-ticket postseason action like the Super Bowl, Final Fours, and the College Football Playoff games.

“This stadium will create lasting benefits in Middle Tennessee for generations to come,” said Tyler Baumgardt, VP of Construction Management at AECOM Hunt.

Nihill echoed that energy, calling it “remarkable” to see the building coming together now just one steel beam away from completion. That’s basically goal-to-go territory.

Of course, fans immediately started debating the capacity. At around 60,000 seats, some questioned whether it’s big enough for a Super Bowl stage. According to NFL officials, that concern is a non-issue. The league has already given the Titans the green light, confirming the stadium specs check all the Super Bowl boxes.

The Tennessee Titans take the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And that smaller number? It’s by design. When pitching the $2.2 billion project back in 2022, Nihill told Metro Council members the enclosed stadium would prioritize better sightlines, more comfortable seating, and a premium-heavy layout, fewer nosebleeds, more luxury suites, more high-end fan experience.

The Titans won’t be in the 2025 Super Bowl conversation. However, the stadium absolutely will be; once doors open in 2027. Consider this the opening kickoff of Nashville’s biggest future flex.

