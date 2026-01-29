Titans Set to Hire Highly-Touted OL Coach

The Tennessee Titans are making waves like few other franchises in the current NFL coaching cycle. With a historic 10 teams, at the peak of the cycle, searching for a new set of hands on the wheel, the Titans got out ahead of the bunch by hiring Robert Saleh relatively early in the process.

Following Saleh for the Titans' new regime, given his own defensive preferences, came Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator. The double-edged sword of new Titans coaches represents a balanced, experienced-based approach to the coaching staff completely opposite to their previous hirings.

Now, examining a connection to Daboll, the Titans are reportedly in line for yet another moving pickup in the process of overturning the team overall.

A Terrific Hire

"... if Daboll brings Carmen Bricillo [to Tennessee], which I would have to assume is the plan," said Mike Herndon, in a post on X (Twitter), "that's a terrific hire."

Shortly following Herndon's post, Titans insider Paul Kuharsky posted that a "deal is done," regarding Bricillo and Tennessee.

Having pulled the strings behind one of the best protective units in the NFL this past season - a top 10 unit, according to Pro Football Focus, that served as one of the few highlights throughout a challenging New York Giants campaign - Bricillo will serve as a knockout hire for a team in need of an OL coach.

It helps that he's already been coaching under Daboll in New York; a move to Tennessee means little more than changing colors. Even to that end, the adjustment is minute.

"His work with the Raiders and Giants OLs over the last few years has been incredible," Herndon finished.

Bricillo's move to Tennessee, given both his steely history in the position and time spent with Daboll, suggests a perfect fit.

The Titans Are Ahead of the Curve

As a handful of teams have still yet to hire a HC, the Titans find themselves well ahead of the curve, having already made multiple hires while being far along the road in making more soon.

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

And while the defensive coordinator opening is soaking up a majority of the remaining headlines, part of making sure Cam Ward is properly developed and ushered into the spotlight is making sure he stays safe in the pocket.

The Titans needed a proficient mind behind the offensive line, and with Bricillo, fans can rest assured that Ward is in more than capable hands on every level.

