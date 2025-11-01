Titans Receiving The Most Trade Deadline Calls
With new reports coming out ahead of the trade deadline, it's been confirmed that the Tennessee Titans have been fielding calls. In fact, The Athletic's Dianna Russini revealed that the Titans are fielding the most trade calls throughout the league.
Only rookie quarterback Cam Ward and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons have been named as their "untouchables". Ward, 23, and Simmons, 28, are the clear cornerstones of this team. Tennessee is poised to build off who they believe is their QB of the future along with their best defensive player.
LBs Arden Key and Dre'Mont Jones Continue To Be Discussed
Jones, 28, and Key, 29, are both clear trade candidates. They've had their names brought up for what feels like weeks now, dating back to before cornerback Roger McCreary was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams.
The team announced that Key would not be playing in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers, further fueling the trade discussions. While neither of these linebackers have been stellar, Tennessee trading them accomplishes one of their missions: getting younger.
Both players were third round picks before finding themselves in Tennessee. Jones could be heading to his fourth team after beginning his career in Denver and then Seattle. As for Key, he's been with Tennessee since 2023, but prior to that played for Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Jacksonville.
RB Tony Pollard Could Be Traded
After running back Tyjae Spears came off IR, he made it crystal clear that he's a RB1 candidate. Tennessee, who got tremendous production out of Pollard last season, may now be in a position where they can send him on his way.
Tennessee's run game hasn't been great, but Spears has shown in recent weeks that he's on pace to outperform Pollard. The running back position is a premium one in the NFL, and teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots could be in the market for a player like Pollard.
DT T'Vondre Sweat Isn't Safe
The most surprisng name to see Russini list was Sweat. His name has quietly gone under the radar for the past few days, but no one has outright said if Tennessee is willing to move on from their 24-year-old defensive tackle. Clearly, they're fielding offers.
Sweat is in just his second year with the team. He hasn't had a chance to fully develop, though he performed quite well with 51 total tackles last season. He's missed some time this year, but it would be a mindboggling decision to see the Titans move on from their 2024 second round pick so soon.
