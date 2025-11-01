Titans Receiving The Most Trade Deadline Calls

Trade deadline intel, per @DMRussini:



• Jets looking for at least a third-round pick in return for Breece Hall

• Titans fielding the most calls on Arden Key, Dre’Mont Jones, Tony Pollard, T’Vondre Sweat

• Dolphins seeking at least third-rounder in return for Jaelan Phillips;… pic.twitter.com/FYixBA6XOO