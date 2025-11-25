Titans Remain at Bottom of NFL Power Rankings

While the Tennessee Titans are still the only one-win team in the NFL after yet another loss, the close nature of their most recent defeat inspired some widespread hope in the team among fans and analysts online. On the heels of another promising performance from rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the general noise around Titans football took a more positive note over this past weekend than it had all season.

No Shift in Power Rankings

Yet despite that general shift in perception, the folks in charge of weekly power ranking lists in the national media aren't yet fully convinced. In the latest iteration of For The Win's NFL Power Rankings, the Tennessee Titans continue to occupy the bottom spot, in 32nd.

Despite having lost to the Seattle Seahawks (now 8-3) just 30-24, the Titans' home-field advantage, combined with the understandable notion that they simply have the lowest win total of any team in the league, continues to restrict their growth on lists like these.

The updated ranking addresses the Titans' placement first, alongside a small blurb explaining their unchanging position:

"Cam Ward is showing proof of concept as a foundational building block. Now he needs an offense where he's not winging six-plus targets per game to Gunnar Helm, Chimere Dike and Xavier Restrepo."

Making an Odd Mention

Unsurprisingly, Ward's rapid growth is mentioned in the first line of the ranking. But interestingly enough, in succession, rookie receiver (and arguably equal breakout asset) Chimere Dike is mentioned as an adjacent negative in the Titans' struggling offense.

The point, even given Tennessee's diring scoring state, makes little sense in light of what Dike has accomplished in his unusually high-pressured first season so far.

In addition to catching his second receiving touchdown of the season against the Seahawks - which was just Ward's seventh thrown on the year - Dike continues to highlight the team's return game, making a case for one of the finest specialists on the other end of a kick in the entire NFL already.

Chimere Dike is the best returner in the NFL and I'm not sure it's particularly close.



Dike, especially given the injuries and other related dramas that have restricted Tennessee's receiver room, has stood out alongside Ward as one of the few consistently compelling pieces the team has moving forward.

As Tennessee continues to dwell in last place on power rankings like these, Ward and Dike provide a sliver of good expectation for a fanbase that has grown used to cheering for the worst team in the league.

