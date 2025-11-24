Fans Praise Titans' Cam Ward Despite Loss

The Tennessee Titans are the worst team in the NFL at this post-midseason point, almost objectively so. At 1-10 (the only one-win team remaining in the league) with no wins in their division, the navy blue and white have little left to play for throughout the last leg of what has been a demoralizing season up to this point.

Yet, in the face of their near-constant struggles, supporters have turned to rookie quarterback Cam Ward's rapid improvement to maintain a reason to watch the team as they exist right now. The growing love for Ward has spilled over into the wider "football sphere" online too, with fans and analysts alike making posts singing the signal caller's praises.

Getting Love Online

ESPN's Mina Kimes took to X (Twitter) to comment on Ward's breakout showing against the Seahawks specifically, and to the tune of nearly 5,000 likes and counting, no less.

Cam Ward's put up a better performance vs the Seahawks defense than a LOT of veteran QBs this year.... pic.twitter.com/aEFSYhksNK — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 23, 2025

"Cam Ward's put up a better performance vs the Seahawks defense than a LOT of veteran QBs this year," Kimes said. Given Seattle's new-and-improved 8-3 record - amongst the best in the league, opposite to the Titans - it isn't hard to imagine that most of their opponents have struggled to make a dent in their blue and green armor.

A Not So Bad Loss?

In that light, Tennessee's mere six-point loss doesn't look so daunting. In fact, provided the team's extraneous circumstances on the injury report and otherwise, it may even supply a little encouragement to a franchise and fanbase that has otherwise been devoid of positivity in recent weeks.

Another post adding fuel to Ward's fire came from a fan pointing out his stat-line over the past two games against markedly "elite" defenses.

Cameron Ward in his last two games against two of the elite defenses in the NFL:



52/79 passing

450 yards passing

70 yards rushing

65.9% completion percentage

3 total touchdowns

0 interceptions



All of this with the worst supporting cast in the NFL… pic.twitter.com/1eH0HCj0BX — Josip ⚔️🇭🇷 (@josip_salov) November 23, 2025

In addition to not throwing a single interception, Ward has notched three total touchdowns, 450 yards passing with a 65.9% completion percentage and 70 yards on the ground, too. "All of this with the worst supporting cast in the NFL," the poster also suggested; while that idea may be broadlt debatable, this past week in specific is hard to argue given the offense's absence of two of their primary receiving weapons.

Ward was operating with a near-completely overhauled unit against the Seahawks, making his outbreak all the more impressive. If nothing else, watchers in and around the franchise are starting to catch on to what the team's rookie QB is capable of.

For the first time in what feels like forever, Tennessee Titans fans have hope, and they're shamelessly celebrating it. Not for what the team is now, but for what they could be in the future.

