Titans Hire New QB Coach

The Tennessee Titans are assembling a new staff this offseason, as head coach Robert Saleh picks his assistants for the foreseeable future.

Saleh has found his new quarterbacks coach in Shea Tierney, who Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the Titans have hired for that position.

The #Titans are hiring Shea Tierney as QB coach, sources say. Tierney served in the same role on Brian Daboll’s coaching staff, working with Daniel Jones, Jaxson Dart, Tommy DeVito, Russell Wilson, and more.



Now, Tierney is tasked with getting the most of Cam Ward. pic.twitter.com/iDitLCzB3A — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 28, 2026

Tierney brings experience in the role, but also a relationship with new Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, serving on his staff when he was head coach of the New York Giants

Saleh brings great defensive experience in two stints as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco Giants and as head coach of the New York Jets and gets an important part of his staff in Tierney

Tierney Coaching Background

Tierney has spent the past nine seasons working with Daboll in a variety of roles with different teams.

He started out with Daboll as an offensive assistant at Alabama in the college ranks while Daboll was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017.

Tierney then joined Daboll when he went and took over as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator for four seasons, 2018-21, and then when he became the Giants' head coach in 2022.

He served under Daboll as an offensive assistant for two years, 2018-19, then was the assistant quaterbacks coach for the following two seasons, 2020-21.

The duo helped star quarterback Josh Allen excel in his first four seasons in the NFL and become one of the very best in football.

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen before practice with offensive assistant Shea Tierney. Jg 080718 Bills 8 | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE

Tierney became the quarterbacks coach in New York and spent four seasons in that role, 2022-25.

He worked with quarterback Daniel Jones, who posted career highs in starts (16), games played (16), completions (317), pass attempts (472), passing yards (3,205), rushing attempts (120), rushing yards (728) and rushing touchdowns (seven) in his first season with the duo in 2022.

Jones then played in just six games in 2023 and had a 1-5 record, due to a neck injury after taking a number of hits from poor offensive line play, and then a torn ACL ended his season.

The Giants, who just signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract extension that prior offseason, ended with a 6-11 record.

Jones again struggled in 2024, with a 2-8 record and just eight touchdowns to seven interceptions, leading Daboll to bench him for quarterback Tommy Devito before releasing Jones after he requested it.

Daboll got fired this past season, and now Tierney joins him to go to a new team.

Cam Ward Gets New QB Coach

The Titans have put their trust into Daboll and Tierney for developing 2025 first overall selection Cam Ward as the quarterback for the future of the franchise.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Ward started all 17 games as a rookie this past season, completing 59.8% of his passes for 3,168 yards and 15 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Tierney will work with Daboll as they try and give Ward more protection, as he took 55 sacks, tied for the most taken in the NFL. Ward also fumbled the ball 11 times and lost it seven times as well, with ball security another point of focus for the duo.

Ward showed signs that he can compete at this level, but Tierney and Daboll will have to work to get him to that spot in the near future.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!