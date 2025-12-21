Titans Shouldn't Be Underdogs vs. Chiefs

On paper, a 6-8 team always has the advantage over a team that is 2-12. For this game, that may not be the case. Sure, the Tennessee Titans are 0-7 at home this season, but the Kansas City Chiefs are just 1-5 on the road.

Without star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, it's very hard to imagine a scenario where the Chiefs come to Nissan Stadium and dominate the Titans. They may have a chip on their shoulder as they were eliminated from the playoffs, but they also could be completely checked out.

Currently, ESPN Analytics gives the Titans just a 31.7% chance to win. That has gone up quite a bit since the Mahomes injury, but they're still three-point underdogs at home. Knowing how well they've looked these past two weeks, there's no world where the Chiefs should be the favorites.

Titans Deserve More Respect

The Chiefs will always remain relevant due to their Dynasty, but there aren't many positive things that can be said about their 2025 campaign. Obviously, they've won four more games than the Titans, but that is quite a low bar to set. One year ago, that would've been a slap in the face for Chiefs fans to hear.

Heading into Week 16, rookie quarterback Cam Ward is on a roll. He has two straight games with a pair of touchdown passes and his team's run-game is back on track. With running back Tony Pollard looking like the TP of old, there's no reason to believe the Titans will lose once again at home.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes the ball during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Kansas City is forced to start veteran backup Gardner Minshew. Minshew is no stranger to the AFC South, but that doesn't mean he's on the same level as Mahomes. The Titans had a lot of adjusting to do, but they've seen Minshew before and aren't afraid after watching him eliminate the Chiefs from playoff contention with an interception last week.

Nissan Stadium Could Witness Their First Win In 413 Days

Somehow, playing at home has been a detriment to the Titans. They haven't won a home game since Nov. 3, 2024, but all of that could change against Kansas City.

The Chiefs' defense is far from great, not that it ever truly was. Sure, they haven't allowed more than 20 points in their last two games, but low-scoring games play to the Titans' strengths. If neither team scores more than 20 points, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Tennessee comes up on the losing end.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿