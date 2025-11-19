Cam Ward Has Surprising Words About Titans Record
The Tennessee Titans are 1-9 through 10 games, but rookie quarterback Cam Ward refuses to believe that fact.
Ward spoke about how he doesn't believe the team's record is reflective of the talent on the roster.
"It'll never feel like a 1-9 team to me. We are way better than our record, but our record is what it is because we're inconsistent at times. And that's just something we've got to own. We've just got to continue to play the next play. We got a great opportunity next week. We've got to try to get our second win," Ward said.
Titans Eye Second Victory of Season
The Titans won't have it easy in Week 12 as the Seattle Seahawks come to town. They are currently 7-3 coming off a close loss to the division rival Los Angeles Rams; the game knocked the Seahawks out of first place in the NFC West.
The Titans are hoping to turn things around and a win against the Seahawks could be the start of that. Ward hopes that, despite the losing, the team won't lose a sense of who they are.
"Be the same person every day, is really it," Ward said.
"I show up with the same mindset every day, along with the other guys on the roster. And the outside noise will never be in our locker room because know the real truth. We know what we got to be better at individually. I know what I have to do to put our offense in a better situation to score a lot of points. And, at the end of the day, it's the only people in the locker room that matters."
The Titans know that the rebuild is going to take a long time. It won't be resolved in a day, a week, a month, or even a season. However, if the team continues to stack positive days together, it could lead to improvements, which is what happened against the Houston Texans.
While the game ended in a familiar place, the Titans saw progress, and that's all they can ask for at this point. Eventually, this progress will translate into victories as long as the team continues to double down on making the right plays in practice and building good habits.
If that continues, the Titans will have a better chance to pull off the upset against the Seahawks in Week 12.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!