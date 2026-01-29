Titans Bolster Offense by Hiring New WR Coach

The Tennessee Titans, not even a full beat removed from struggling so mightily that their second-year head coach was fired midseason, are now building one of the most impressive new staffs in the NFL prior to the offseason fully beginning.

First came Robert Saleh, filling the team's long-vacant HC position in search of a second shot at the top after his arguable shortcomings with the New York Jets. His defensive expertise certainly appeals to a Titans team that boasts Jeffery Simmons as a cornerstone on that side of the ball, although with Cam Ward on the opposite end, a question of equal, needed offensive prowess came quickly into play.

Though it was no time at all before that box was checked, too. Bringing in Brian Daboll - longtime play-caller and quarterback guru - at offensive coordinator felt like the natural next step for a Tennessee team fleshing out their staff. What's more, in the immediacy of Daboll's signing on, another name on the offensive sideline was brought on to join him soon thereafter.

Another Admirable Addition on Offense

Greg Lewis, a longtime crown jewel of the Kansas City Chiefs' own, league-leading offensive unit, has officially joined Tennessee as the team's new WRs coach.

In his post officially announcing the new addition on X (Twitter), NFL Insider Jordan Schultz dubbed the move, "A big hire for Robert Saleh and Mike Borgonzi, who reunites with Lewis - one of the most respected in the business - after spending six seasons together in Kansas City (2017-2022)."

Sources: The #Titans have now hired #Ravens WRs coach Greg Lewis as their new WRs coach.



Not only does Lewis have experience with one of the winning-most franchises in the NFL in and around their prime, but his past with the Titans' general manager, Borgonzi, bodes well for his ability to fit right into an overhauled offensive system.

With the aforementioned Daboll at the head of the snake and Lewis (as well as QBs coach Shea Tierney) now joining in his wake, the Titans' scoring unit went from severely understaffed to, expectedly, extremely experienced.

Many More May Come

Lewis' late-night hire appears to be simply the latest domino in a long line of refreshments for the Titans' new regime. With Borgonzi piecing together a new group to push signal caller Cam Ward and the team's young roster into a consistent competition, for the first time in years, the Titans' future appears to be rebuild-free.

It's only the beginning in Nashville of something that will, hopefully, redefine Tennessee football for the better, and for a long time coming.

