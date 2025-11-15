Titans On SI Staff Predicts Week 11
The Tennessee Titans are getting a shot at revenge as they take on the Houston Texans in a Week 11 contest at Nissan Stadium.
The Titans are fresh off their bye in the healthiest place they've been in since the beginning of the season. That could work to their benefit against the Texans, who are hoping to get to .500 after an 0-3 start.
Here's a look at what the Tennessee Titans On SI staff thinks will happen in Week 11:
Jeremy Brener
If the Titans are going to pick up a win this season, this could be one of their better chances. They have been competitive with the Texans in the past, and they are coming into the matchup at a bit of a disadvantage without C.J. Stroud, who is missing his second consecutive game with a concussion.
On top of that, they are at home coming off a bye week. Unfortunately, that might not be good enough against the No. 1 defense in the NFL.
Cam Ward will be challenged on every down by a smoldering Texans defense that will try to cause fits all afternoon long. If the Titans can figure out a way to keep the score close and force some turnovers that lead to short fields, they might be able to pull this off, but it's hard to imagine at this point.
Prediction: Texans 21, Titans 6
Jordon Lawrenz
Coming off a bye week there’s absolutely no reason this Titans team should lose. Did they have a secret meeting planning to tank so they can get the No. 1 pick and trade down?
Maybe, but I’d actually like to see this team try down the stretch. Houston is far from a great team, but they looked like Tom Brady’s Patriots when they faced the Titans earlier this year. This is a winnable game for Tennessee, but they never seem to play well at home. Even after a week off I still have no confidence in picking them.
Prediction: Texans 24, Titans 20
Lane Mills
I don't expect Tennessee to come out on top in this one. While the bye week likely did the bunch some good, with the Texans coming alive on both sides of the ball as of late, Tennessee doesn't appear to have the momentum or firepower to contend. As far as a score goes, I'll suppose that Tennessee at least stays in it.
Prediction: Texans 27, Titans 17
