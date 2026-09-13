Titans Announce Inactives for Week 1 vs. Jets: LB Cedric Gray Leads List of 6 Absences

Kickoff is now not even two hours away for the Tennessee Titans' first game. The New York Jets are at the front of the line to give Robert Saleh's new team their first regular-season challenge. Naturally, especially for Saleh against his former squad, the stakes are high.

For details on where to watch the duel and what to expect, we've got you covered here.

As we prepare to see the fresh-fit Titans debut, inactives has officially been announced for either team. Tennessee came in mostly as expected, while New York's slightly shorter list reflects a similar shortcoming

Titans' inactives list is led by Cedric Gray

The main Titan inactive for today's game is veteran LB Cedric Gray. Gray entered concussion protocol earlier this week due to a reported UTV accident. His outlook remained cloudy until the weekend, when it was clear that Tennessee's rising star wasn't going to beat the timeline for recovery.

If nothing else, Gray's absence will give Titans rookies and reserves alike a chance to show out.

Beyond Gray, newly-signed CB Jaylon Jones is out. DT Jackie Marshall and LB Owen Pappoe round out the defensive scratches, while OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, RB Nick Singleton, and OL Atonio Mafi will sit for the offense.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Nick Singleton (32) runs with the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These are mostly depth pieces. Pappoe was brought in on waivers, likely to contribute on special teams and in a strictly complimentary role. Singleton, of course, is a rookie who entered this game with an outside chance at touches.

On the other side of the field, the Jets are in a similar, if not slightly worse position.

Jets will also be without multiple defenders

The Jets will be without five players in today's opener. Most notably, New York will be forced to survive with no help from EDGE Joseph Ossai, CB D'Angelo Ponds, and LB Trevin Wallace. RB Keke Nwangu and K Blake Grupe are also absent from play.

Ossai, entering his fifth year in the league and first in New York, had five sacks last season as a pivotal asset on the Cincinnati Bengals' edge. Ponds is a rookie CB who was in contention for serious minutes in his first year. Wallace, entering year three, was another recent disruptive pickup for the Jets. He had two sacks with the Carolina Panthers last season.

There's an argument here that New York will feel their inactives more than Tennessee, although it'd have to be a mild one. The Titans and Jets both are still rocking with the bulk of thier starters on both offense and defense.

In short, that means no excuses... no matter how this one pans out.