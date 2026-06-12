Projecting Titans 53-Man Roster Ahead of Mandatory Minicamp

The Tennessee Titans are wrapping up OTAs on Friday. We've learned a lot over these 10 practices, but we'll definitely learn even more next week.

That's when the Titans are set to host mandatory minicamp. Over these two days, we'll get to see more from the players who haven't done much yet, and hopefully, some of the early standouts can keep their momentum going.

I've done a few 53-man roster projections this offseason, but let's do another one so we can see where we're at ahead of minicamp. We'll do another one after minicamp is over to see what changed.

Quarterback (2): Cam Ward, Mitchell Trubisky

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws in drills during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's no changes at quarterback for now. If anything, the last week of OTAs made me even more confident that the Titans will only roll with two passers.

Will Levis has made some awesome throws, but he's also had plenty of bad moments. The Kentucky product's inconsistency has been frustrating, and Hendon Hooker has been unable to make the most of his opportunities either. I still think the Titans want to trade Levis before the season begins, but whether or not they'll be able to is a different story.

Running Back (4); Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Nic Singleton, Michael Carter

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) rushes for yards as Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) makes the tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nothing during OTAs made me change my mind about the running backs, either. Robert Saleh mentioned that Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears will be his "bellcows," so it certainly seems like rookie Nic Singleton will be RB3 to start out.

However, Singleton gets more and more work every week, and he looked good this week. Don't be surprised if he factors in as the season goes along. For the final spot, I'm sticking with Michael Carter due to his experience playing for Saleh, but Julius Chestnut or Kalel Mullings could sneak in.

Wide Receiver (7): Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, K.J. Osborn, Xavier Restrepo

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) warms up during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first time, I'm projecting seven receivers making the cut. This may seem excessive, but there have genuinely been nine or 10 receivers who have performed well enough to deserve a spot. The first five are locks, but the real battle is for WR6 and WR7.

For now, I'm going with K.J. Osborn and Xavier Restrepo, with Tyren Montgomery, Bryce Oliver, and Hank Beatty narrowly missing the cut. It would be hard to cut Oliver due to his special teams work, but Osborn and Restrepo have been better this summer in my opinion. This race will be interesting, and it could really go any number of ways.

Tight End (4): Gunnar Helm, Daniel Bellinger, Kylen Granson, Jaren Kanak

Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) makes a catch during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I'm sticking with my thinking on the tight ends. Helm and Bellinger are the top dogs and will see the majority of snaps. However, Kanak and Granson have both looked good and made several catches this summer. Granson, in particular, was a winner during OTAs.

The only real question here is whether the team keeps three or four. For now, I'm sticking with four and removing a spot somewhere else.

Offensive Line (9): Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottmann, Jackson Slater, JC Latham, Pat Coogan, Fernando Carmona, Aamil Wagner, TBD

Tennessee Titans offensive linemen, tackle Ryan Hayes (72), center Austin Schlottmann (51) and guard Peter Skoronski (77) head to the next drill during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This offensive line will be very interesting to watch during minicamp and training camp. We just didn't get to see a lot from the unit at OTAs, so it's hard for me to change my thinking just yet.

Moore, Skoronski, Schlottmann, Slater, and Latham are my picks to be the starters. I think Coogan and Carmona are locks, and I really like Wagner's potential. Saleh mentioned they won't have an answer at swing tackle just yet, so that's why the "TBD" is there. I still think the swing tackle isn't on the roster yet.

Defensive End/EDGE (5): Jermaine Johnson II, Keldric Faulk, Femi Oladejo, Jacob Martin, Jaylen Harrell

Tennessee Titans defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) goes through drills during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson, Faulk, Oladejo, and Martin are locks to make the team and be heavily involved. Johnson, Faulk, and Martin all made plays at OTAs, while Oladejo missed a couple of days. Hopefully we'll see more from Oladejo soon and he's completely healthy for Week 1.

Harrell was surprisingly productive at the end of the 2025 season, so I think he's still the favorite to land the final spot. Keep an eye on Truman Jones, who has made his presence known a little bit.

Interior Defensive Line (5): Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Jordan Elliott, Jackie Marshall

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor defensive lineman Jackie Marshall (DL19) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I actually think this group is already set. It's just hard to imagine any other interior defensive lineman breaking through in this deep group.

Simmons, Franklin-Myers, Thomas, and Elliott are locks, while Marshall is probably close to a lock as a rookie. This is the deepest group on the team, loaded with versatile guys who have experience at multiple spots.

Linebacker (5): Cedric Gray, Anthony Hill Jr., Cody Barton, James Williams Sr., Mo Diabate

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) and linebacker James Williams (52) celebrate the safety during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

This is another group that will be hard to break into. Gray was one of the best defenders on the team last year, and it will be interesting to see if the rookie Hill can beat out Barton for a starting spot.

Assuming Barton isn't traded, I like Williams and Diabate for the final two spots. You have to keep an eye on undrafted free agents Sean Brown and Shad Banks Jr., who both made some nice plays during OTAs.

Cornerback (5): Alontae Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott, Josh Williams, Marcus Harris, Keydrain Calligan

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Simmons-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Denny Simmons-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Taylor and Flott weren't around for most of the OTAs, and in their absence, the depth corners got a shot to shine. Keydrain Calligan was the biggest benefactor, as he came down with an interception and several pass breakups while working as a starter.

I'm a little less worried about the depth here than I was a month ago. Calligan and even Micah Robinson, who I have barely missing the cut, have looked better than I anticipated.

Safety (4): Amani Hooker, Kevin Winston Jr., Tony Adams, Bishop Fitzgerald

Jul 23, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

One position had to lose a spot due to me keeping seven receivers, and safety is the pick. Hooker and Winston are the clear starters, while Adams will serve as the third safety. The talented UDFA Fitzgerald gets the final spot for now.

I'm okay only keeping four true safeties because Keydrain Calligan and James Williams Sr. have some experience at the position in a pinch.

Specialists (3): Joey Slye, Tommy Townsend, Morgan Cox

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans place kicker Joey Slye (6) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Titans still haven't brought in competitors at any of these spots, and I don't think they will unless somebody really starts struggling this summer. These will be the specialists.