8 Biggest Winners, 4 Losers from Tennessee Titans' Minicamp

With OTAs and minicamp now behind us, all we have before the preseason gets underway is training camp. The Titans will enjoy the next month off before getting started with camp in late July.

This time of year is always fun because you get to see a few players come out of nowhere and work their way into the roster discussion. You also get to see if the young players have made progress, and we get a good idea of what the depth chart is looking like. Today, let's go over eight players who were winners at camp and four who didn't have the best showings.

Winner: Cam Ward | QB

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the ball during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cam Ward has to be considered a winner. The quarterback faced a ton of criticism for his performance at OTAs, and if he had gone out and had a bad showing at minicamp, you can just imagine what the talking points would be.

Luckily, Ward looked much more relaxed and efficient during minicamp. On Tuesday, Ward made a few very nice throws, including a sidearm touchdown pass to Gunnar Helm that I'm sure everybody has seen by now. On Wednesday, Ward showed off his chemistry with Wan'Dale Robinson and Chimere Dike, in particular, as both guys caught several passes.

I think we saw what we needed to see from Ward this offseason. He's a young passer learning a new offense, it's not crazy to think there are some kinks to work out.

Winner: Tyjae Spears | RB

It seems like many forgot about Spears this offseason. After the talk of Jeremiyah Love around the draft and Nicholas Singleton being added, it seems like not many were expecting big things out of Spears.

However, Spears has done nothing but impress this summer. The Tulane product looks as explosive as ever and had a couple of really nice runs. Spears also caught some passes and mentioned that he actually wants to get even better as a pass-catcher. Spears did well enough this summer that Robert Saleh already said Spears and Pollard will be the bellcows. That has to be a win.

Winner: Xavier Restrepo | WR

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) makes a catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Xavier Restrepo was the most productive wide receiver on the team this offseason. The receiver had more catches than any other pass-catcher and legitimately looked like an NFL-caliber player. Restrepo also had probably the most impressive catch of the summer on Wednesday. That's really saying something, too, considering this receiver room is incredibly deep.

I still think Restrepo still has an uphill battle to make the final roster, but it would have been very difficult to have a better couple of months than Restrepo has had.

Winner: Chimere Dike | WR

Someone who definitely WILL make the roster is fellow receiver, Chimere Dike. Dike was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro as a rookie thanks to his special teams prowess, but he showed off his talent as a wide receiver too this summer.

Dike caught a ton of passes during minicamp and finished behind only Restrepo in total catches this offseason. He offered plenty of value already as a returner, so if he can give more on offense as well, watch out.

Winner: Austin Schlottmann | C

Tennessee Titans center Austin Schlottmann (51) gets in position during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Austin Schlottmann was signed this offseason, and at the time, the deal didn't exactly make a ton of headlines. It was expected that Schlottmann would be battling for the starting center job with several other players, but it already seems clear that the veteran is the leader for the job.

Schlottmann was made available to the media, which usually is a good sign that the player is in the team's plans. Teammates and coaches have praised Schlottmann's leadership and familiarity with Brian Daboll's offensive system. Schlottmann looks primed to step into the largest role of his career in a system he's familiar with.

Winner: Pass Rushers

There are several defenders on the line who deserve praise. This defensive front made life hard for the offensive line, especially on Wednesday. Truman Jones, Earnest Brown, Jacob Martin, and Jermaine Johnson II were all credited with would-be sacks on Wednesday.

This is another group that didn't seem to have the best depth, but looks much better now. The line was able to dominate even without Jeffery Simmons and Femi Oladejo, too, which is more impressive.

Winner: Alontae Taylor | CB

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) talks with the media post practice during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Alontae Taylor was a big-ticket addition for the Titans and is expected to play a crucial role in 2026. Taylor missed some time at OTAs, but if there were any worries about that, those should be put to rest now.

At minicamp, Taylor showed why the Titans valued him so highly. The veteran is talkative and always seemed to be around the ball. The defender almost came down with an interception on Tuesday on a nice play and then had another nice pass breakup on Wednesday. Jim Wyatt noted that Titans fans will love Taylor's "scrappy play and feistiness."

Winner: Keydrain Calligan | CB

Keydrain Calligan isn't a name that was on many radars a month ago. That's changed now, as the depth corner took full advantage of his opportunities at OTAs and minicamp. Calligan came down with an interception and had several pass breakups over the last few weeks.

I was worried about the corner depth, and I'm still not thrilled with it, but Calligan has made me feel better. The former undrafted free agent also has some versatility and can play safety as well. Perhaps nobody more helped their chance to make the roster than Calligan.

Loser: Hendon Hooker and Will Levis | QB

Tennessee Titans quarterback Hendon Hooker (16) throws next to quarterback Will Levis (8) during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I didn't want to just pick on Will Levis, as Hendon Hooker was also underwhelming. Both passers had a perfect chance to impress, considering Mitchell Trubisky missed the first part of OTAs, and neither were able to do so.

There was probably no scenario where Levis or Hooker earned the QB2 spot, but with a good offseason program, they could've forced the Titans to keep a third quarterback. Instead, the young passers were either bad or mediocre for the majority of the offseason. I don't see a scenario where either quarterback is on the final roster.

Loser: Kalel Mullings | RB

As I mentioned above, Saleh has already appointed Pollard and Spears as the team's top running backs. Rookie Nic Singleton should also factor in as well, but there's likely going to be four running backs on the roster. This meant that Mullings seemingly entered the offseason with a great shot to stick.

Unfortunately, Mullings didn't take advantage of his opportunities. Michael Carter, who is also competing for a spot, made more plays, and Julius Chestnut probably has the edge due to his special teams prowess. Mullings still has time, but it would have been nice to have seen him do more this summer.

Loser: Femi Oladejo | EDGE

May 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (53) goes through drills during Rookie Mini Camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

It feels bad to put Oladejo here because injuries are unavoidable. However, it's objectively disappointing that Oladejo wasn't able to do much this offseason. The young pass-rusher missed minicamp with an unspecified injury, missing out on valuable offseason reps.

Oladejo has a shot to fill an important rotational role this year. After losing most of his rookie season, it would have been nice for him to get some hype going this summer. Instead, we'll head to training camp still not knowing what to expect from Oladejo.

Latrell McCutchin Sr. | CB

I was very high on McCutchin when the Titans signed him right after the draft. McCutchin has good size for the boundary and had a ton of pass breakups in college. With the lack of depth the Titans have at corner, I thought McCutchin had a great shot to make the team.

Instead, McCutchin has been overshadowed by Keydrain Calligan and Micah Robinson. I had McCutchin making the roster over those two originally, but if the season started tomorrow, I'd have the rookie behind both. McCutchin needs a strong camp and preseason to avoid landing on the practice squad.