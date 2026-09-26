Titans Add CB Erick Hallett to Active Roster: How a Good Signing Might Spell Bad News in Week 3

Ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the New York Giants tomorrow, the Tennessee Titans have announced the signing of CB Erick Hallett II to their active roster. After being a game day elevation for the last two weeks, Hallett officially joins the team in a more secure role.

The Titans waived LB Owen Pappoe in the process.

On the surface, this is good, sensible news. Hallett has been a steady presence on the practice squad since Tennessee picked him up late last year. He had a solid camp this past summer and ended up as a reserve once again. In his limited play through two weeks, Hallett has been credited with one tackle.

But there’s a catch. Hallett’s signing comes just one day after starting CB Cord’Dale Flott was listed as questionable for Sunday’s road duel. The Titans’ secondary looked weaker in last week’s loss without Flott in his starting role.

Hallett is a thumbs-up-worthy pickup, but the timing of this move seems to cast doubt on Flott’s health heading into Week 3.

Flott’s health is now more worrying for Titans

This is different from a roster elevation. RB Michael Carter was elevated to the active roster for Sunday, likely to slot in as a safety back behind Tony Pollard and Nick Singleton in the case that Tyjae Spears (also questionable) has to sit. Again, Hallett was elevated the previous two weeks.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (18) goes through stretches during minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through two games, Hallett has received a more than fair 68.6 grade from PFF. Again, it's not Hallett specifically causing any worries here. It's the possibility of Flott missing another game, and knowing how Tennessee looked without him last week.

Flott hasn't looked elite by any means, but CB Alontae Taylor was forced to hold down the fort as the lone remaining starter at the position. Eagles' WR DeVonta Smith carved Taylor up for 10 receptions and a score.

That's an elite receiver, to be fair, but Flott's impact was illustrated by the Titans' secondary allowing nearly 50 more passing yards and two more touchdowns through the air without him. Could Hallett's signing be a measure of mere safety? Sure, Flott could absolutely still suit up tomorrow.

But after the latter suddenly missed out last week, and has been limited in practice once again this week, it's hard not to take this as a bad sign. In the case that Flott sits, the Titans will have to hope for a better leading showing from Taylor, as well as strong complimentary efforts from Hallett and Micah Robinson.

It helps that Jameis Winston is in at QB for New York. Although, Titans fans know better than anyone else that it's unwise to get comfortable and expect the best.