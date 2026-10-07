The Titans Most Underrated Free-Agent Addition is Turning Heads Despite Tennessee's 0-4 Record

The Tennessee Titans were incredibly active during NFL free agency in the spring, with one of their signings being edge rusher Jacob Martin.

Martin, a sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, has been a journeyman pass rusher for the entirety of his career. The Temple product has had stops with the Seahawks, obviously, the Houston Texans, the New York Jets, the Denver Broncos, the Indianapolis Colts, the Chicago Bears, the Washington Commanders, and now the Titans.

Outside of a three-year stint in Houston from 2019 to 2021, Martin hasn't been able to find a long-term home at the next level. However, he's off to a fantastic start in 2026 and is showing why Tennessee made the right decision inking him to a two-year deal in March.

Jacob Martin is a Bright Spot on a Flailing Titans Team

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive end Jacob Martin (57) during pre-game warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through four games, Martin has been one of Tennessee's most productive defenders. He has posted 1.5 sacks, 13 quarterback pressures, two defensive stops, and two tackles for loss so far, and is coming off a five-pressure game with half a sack against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Martin also recorded seven quarterback pressures and a sack in the Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Martin has been a bright spot on a Titans defense that has been inconsistent to kick off the year. But the unit hasn't gotten any help from an offense that's been dysfunctional and out of sorts on nearly every drive.

The Titans' addition of Jermaine Johnson was the premier acquisition for the team at edge rusher. However, Martin has slightly outplayed Johnson so far this season, tallying one more pressure and half a sack more, though Johnson has been better in the run game.

Regardless, Martin is making his presence felt on the defensive line, and it's integral that he keeps this level of play up. Tennessee's secondary hasn't been the most reliable, and the group could use a lot of help from the front seven in the pass-rushing department.

The Titans are eyeing their first win of the 2026 season at home against the Houston Texans in Week 5, and Martin is a player who will need to step up for Tennessee to finally break a losing streak that dates back to Week 17 of the 2025 season.