Titans Catch Massive Break With Inactives List Ahead of Showdown vs. Giants

Entering today’s Week 3 contest with the New York Giants, the Tennessee Titans had a number of key competitors featured in the injury report. RB Tyjae Spears and CB Cor’Dale Flott were both questionable heading into the weekend.

However, those worries have been almost entirely washed away. The Titans’ inactives list has dropped prior to kickoff, and neither of those starters will be held out of play today. Phew.

Flott is the headlining piece here, as the CB missing in Week 2 led to a Titans' secondary that showed too little resilience down the wire. Spears, on the other hand, emboldens a Tennessee backfield that will likely be ran into the dirt today due to the rainy weather conditions at MetLife Stadium.

As an apparent result of Spears making the cut, game day elevation Michael Carter will be inactive in the backfield. Joining him are OL Atonio Mafi, DL Jackie Marshall, OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, TE Kylen Granson, and DB Jaylon Jones.



The Giants being without QB Jaxson Dart already gave the Titans an early advantage on the star-power front, but without any starters being held out of play, it's fair for Tennessee fans to expect their team to capitalize today.

Fans should expect a Titans win today

If the Giants do look to the air, backup passer Jameis Winston will be facing a fully-formed Tennessee pass defense given Flott's return. On offense, Spears will be expected to engage in his usual snap share with Tony Pollard, while rookie back Nick Singleton is trending for some extra work given the game plan.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Cor’Dale Flott addresses the media on the second day of training camp practice at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Elite LB Brian Burns will be active for the Giants, but in addition to Dart, New York will also notably go without RB Devin Singletary, CB Deonte Banks, and S Tyler Nubin. Almost everywhere Tennessee retained questionable starters, New York lost them.

The stakes are also simply higher for the Titans. Robert Saleh is still trying to obtain his first win. A 1-1 Giants team in search of a more permanent QB option for the season are in a sort of limbo for this game. The roster is awkward at nearly every important joint.

We've hammered the "win winnable games" drum all through the first two weeks of this season. Secure this game and guarantee that another rival is in last place in the AFC South, and who knows what a Titans team with a little momentum could accomplish from there.

If The BlueZone's video of portable toilets being swept across the parking lot at MetLife today are any indication, we're in for a doozy of a Week 3. Wind and rain or total sunshine, it will be the Titans with no excuses after four quarters.