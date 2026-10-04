Titans' Inactives List vs. Ravens is a Massive Relief in Light of Injury News

For the first time in the 2026 season, the Tennessee Titans spent all of this past week dealing with injury news. Backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears both missed a practice, while guards Fernando Carmona and Jackson Slater each hit the injured reserve list.

Titans fans were bracing for the worst with inactives as a result. Yet, with the list officially being released, Tennessee appears to have caught a massive break ahead of today's road duel with the Baltimore Ravens.

Not only is Spears (who was questionable) active, but so is third-string G Garrett Dellinger. The latter appeared to be the Titans' emergency plan at RG, but entered today questionable with an illness. As of now, he's at least in contention at the position.

The Titans' didn't come out completely unscathed, as expected. Tennessee will be without RB Michael Carter, CB Jaylon Jones, G Drew Moss, T Brandon Crenshaw-Dickinson, TE Kylen Granson, and DT Jackie Marshall in Week 4.

What Spears, Dellinger mean for Titans today

Things could still be a whole lot worse for Tennessee, particularly on the offensive line. Dellinger being in play at least guarantees a preferred option will be available at RG. Both Atonio Mafi and Pat Coogan are reportedly warming up as well.

In the backfield, Spears will once again be prepared to head up secondary duties for Tony Pollard. His questionable status last week led him to just three carries, but the backup back was still able to relieve Pollard on passing downs for Tennessee.

If Spears had been out today, rookie Nick Singleton was likely in line for a serious game-day upgrade. However, Titans fans will likely have to wait a little longer to get an extended look at the former Penn State Nittany Lion, even if he does check in for complimentary minutes against Baltimore.

Depth on the ground will be especially important if the rain plays a part in Baltimore. The heavier the downpour, the more likely it is that both the Titans and Ravens lean on their rushers. In New York's nasty weather last week, Pollard and Giants RB Cam Skattebo combined for 37 carries.

The line may have taken a hit, but Tennessee will at least enter Week 4 with a fully healthy backfield and an array of options to replace Carmona and Slater. We'll stay tuned today (with fingers crossed) to see who exactly takes over and how it impacts the Titans.