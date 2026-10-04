Where to Watch and 2 Things to Expect: Titans vs. Ravens in Bittersweet Road Duel

Week 4 is upon the NFL season, and the Tennessee Titans are still looking for a victory. Robert Saleh's group has come painfully close two weeks in a row now, consistently battling odds to stay in contests to the bitter end.

As expected, the Baltimore Ravens are widely favored against Tennessee in today's game. For the third week in a row, a Titans win would be deemed an upset by most.

With rainy weather set to take hold for the second straight game and the stakes at a season-high for the winless Titans, here's all the info fans need ahead of showtime. We'll start with where you can tune in.

Where to watch Titans vs. Giants

The Titans duel the Ravels today, Oct. 4, at 12 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CBS (NewsChannel 5 in Nashville). The game will also be streaming live on NFL+ and Paramount+.

Tennessee is one loss away from the four-defeat streak that kicked off their 2025 season, before the Titans finally eeked out a win on the road in Week 5. Here are two things to expect post-kickoff today.

A Derrick Henry-centered game plan

This was always going to be the Derrick Henry game. It's the star RB's first duel against his former franchise, for which he played eight seasons and rose to the position he's currently in. Bittersweet would be an understatement, but the Titans have to treat this as they would any other battle.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) speaks after defeating Jacksonville Jaguars 28-20 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The rain could certainly exasperate this point, but regardless of the weather, Baltimore will call his number. Saleh's defense should be expected to put a heavy focus on bottling Henry up. The New Orleans Saints did just that two weeks ago, and they're the only team to beat the Ravens so far.

Look out for a run-heavy first half and, if things go to plan for Tennessee, a second in which Lamar Jackson is forced to get a little more creative under center. The two-time MVP is difficult to stop in his own right, but the Titans would much rather that their chances through the air than be slowly dealt a loss by way of triple-digit numbers from Henry.

More risks from Titans' offense

On the opposite side of the ball, we should be able to comfortably anticipate a bit more wheeling and dealing from the Titans' offense. In other words, Tennessee is almost sure to take a few more risks.

This is not to speak for OC Brian Daboll, but how else do you follow a seven-point performance in a loss? Criticism is loud surrounding Cam Ward. Daboll's play-calling clearly hasn't cut it up to now. If the Titans change, things can really only go in one direction: Downfield.

In trying to get out to a faster start and shake the frost from Ward, some of these riskier looks could even come early. The onus here falls on both Ward and Daboll, but neither of them have had as much to prove (in Tennessee) before now as they do in Week 4.

Ward became known in his rookie season for taking, and often connecting on, contested deep shots. He's not a sedentary QB. That has to break through again at some point, and today's matchup with Baltimore is certainly the right circumstance.