The Tennessee Titans have gotten through most of OTAs, and we've learned quite a bit already. There are still a few OTA dates left, and we're rapidly approaching mandatory minicamp.

Mandatory minicamp is set to take place on June 16 and 17, and training camp will take place near the end of July. Position battles are getting real, and we'll have some answers very soon. Players fighting for roster spots will need to start impressing if they plan on contributing in 2026.

As we approach numerous important dates, let's identify the depth chart battles that are shaping up to be the most exciting.

Backup QB

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) goes through drills with teammate Cam Ward (1) during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much has been made about the backup quarterback spots in Nashville this offseason. Will Levis, who was once looked at as the future of the QB position in Nashville, is still around and fighting for his career. Hendon Hooker, who starred for the Tennessee Volunteers, is also fighting for a backup spot.

As of now, Levis and Hooker are a ways behind Mitchell Trubisky for the QB2 spot. Trubisky hasn't been at OTAs, so I really think the veteran knows he's guaranteed the backup job. It's unknown if the Titans will keep three passers, but neither Levis nor Hooker have done enough to force that yet anyway.

It will be interesting to see what happens if Levis or Hooker has a huge summer. Would the Titans be forced to keep three quarterbacks, or would they try to see what they can get in a trade?

Final Receiver Spot

Tennessee Titans wide receivers Tyren Montgomery (19) and Xavier Restrepo (87) talk between drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I've said it all offseason, but it seems like the first five wide receiver spots are locked up. Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, and Chimere Dike are making this team. Assuming the Titans keep six, as most teams do, that means several quality receivers are fighting for one spot.

Undrafted free agents Tyren Montgomery and Hank Beatty are interesting, as are Bryce Oliver, Xavier Restrepo, and K.J. Osborn. Each of those players has a real case to make the roster, and they've all shone at times during OTAs. Beatty signed the largest UDFA guarantee, Oliver made the team last year, and Restrepo and Osborn have made several nice catches this offseason.

Who will win the final spot? Or will the team be forced to keep seven and try to get a couple more of them on the practice squad? Minicamp and training camp will make all of the difference.

Interior Offensive Line

Tennessee Titans center Austin Schlottmann (51) and guard Jackson Slater (64) go through drills during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The interior offensive line has also received plenty of attention this offseason. Lloyd Cushenberry and Kevin Zeitler are out, and Austin Schlottmann, Cordell Volson, Pat Coogan, and Fernando Carmona are in. Jackson Slater is also still around and is probably the favorite to get the right guard spot.

Schlottmann has received praise this offseason, and if the season started tomorrow, I think he'd be the starting center. Schlottmann has looked solid this offseason, and he has experience in Brian Daboll's system. At right guard, Slater will have to hold off Cordell Volson, who has been quiet this offseason, and rookies Pat Coogan and Fernando Carmona.

Sure, there are a couple of unknowns on the line, but I think there's a chance it could actually be an improvement over last year.

Linebacker

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton (50) looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

And finally, we have the other middle linebacker spot next to Cedric Gray. We know Gray will start after having a phenomenal 2025 season. Before the draft, we thought Cody Barton would get another shot at linebacker, but then the team added Anthony Hill Jr. in the second round in 2026.

Hill was considered one of the top linebacker prospects in the draft, and everything I've heard this offseason tells me he has a great chance to start. I think the team would keep Barton around for depth and experience, but I also wouldn't be surprised if the team tries to trade him as well.

This will be interesting to watch over the next few weeks. Can Barton hold onto his spot, or will the rookie make his presence known immediately?