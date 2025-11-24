Titans' Xavier Restrepo Not Satisfied with NFL Debut

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Xavier Restrepo is fresh off of his NFL debut after being elevated from the practice squad for the team's 30-24 loss in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Restrepo had just one catch for 14 yards, but he was thankful to make an impact for the team he's been with since signing as an undrafted free agent in the spring.

"It's always fun playing football again," Restrepo said postgame. "It's a game that we all love and that we can't live without. But again, like you said, loss is a loss. Not satisfied with anything that we did today. I left a play out there and we just gotta get better. We just got to get better. We're very close, we're very close. We just got to finish and get that extra edge."

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo exits the field after the loss against the Seattle Seahawks. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Restrepo Hoped For More in Titans Debut

Restrepo had two receptions for 26 yards on six targets, but he isn't one to care much about individual stats, especially when the Titans are a 1-10 football team.

"I mean the ball came to me, I caught it. The one drop I had, I want that back more than ever. But again, like you said, a loss is a loss. So, no matter if I had two hundred yards today or a thousand yards today, a loss is a loss. It wasn't enough. So, we just got to find out how to get over that hump and finish better," Restrepo said.

Restrepo has made it very clear: he is a team player. He has done the behind-the-scenes work for the Titans all year long and wants to be someone the team can rely on to win football games.

When the Titans lose, it isn't enough for him. He doesn't care if he has 100 yards or zero as long as the team wins and that's exactly the kind of player the Titans should want in their organization.

Restrepo hopes the Titans can learn from their mistakes as they face off in a divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.

"I think it says that when there's time on the clock there's never a final result with us because we're going to fight, man. We're going to fight to the end and no matter what's in front of us, we're going to keep on fighting and we just have to we just have to find that edge. Just get over that hump," Restrepo said.

