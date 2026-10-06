Titans Rookie Power Rankings: Nick Singleton Defines Week 4 With Disappointment

With every passing week, our Titans rookie power rankings start to feel more important. The further this team falls into the pit, the more crucil the young talent on this roster become. Moving forward, some of these guys will be make or break pieces.

As usual, Week 4 resulted in a loss against the Baltimore Ravens. But one rookie had the biggest game of his young career, and all but one stood out in a positive way.

RG Fernando Carmona has been removed from this list until he returns from his ankle injury. Let's break this thing down.

1. Carnell Tate

This comes as no surprise. Carnell Tate just had his first signature game as a rookie, breaking out for 145 yards on nine receptions at Baltimore. The Titans may have fallen, but Tate's skyrocketing progression was a huge win on the day.

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He could have had an even better showing too, if it wasn't for a handful of missed opportunities and the second-quarter fumble that went on to haunt Tennessee. Even so, he was the best player in the Titans' offense, and deserves the top spot on this list once again.

Tate's target share is increasing. He's getting extensive looks downfield, and making the most of them, for the most part. This is only the beginning for a draft investment that has already begun to prove his worth in Nashville.

2. Anthony Hill Jr.

Hill has probably become the most consistent rookie in Tennessee's 2026 class. The second-round rookie is third in the NFL in tackles (42), and had another promising turn in Week 4.

The LB's eight tackles were tied with fellow LB Cody Barton for the most on the team. Even when the plain ol' elite Ravens offense was progressing, Hill positioned himself correctly and made his presence known in passing lanes.

He's already leading the LB position in snap counts, and Hill is four games into his NFL career. The Titans got one, and he doesn't have to explode to do his job well on a weekly basis.

3. Keldric Faulk

Faulk still can't find his way further up than this, but the EDGE has been sneakily improving on the defensive front in recent weeks.

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) tries a spin move against San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Carver Willis (74) in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His one tackle vs. the Ravens is deceiving; Faulk took more strides. The rookie's ability to play physically and outright move defenders out of his way bodes well for his development. Faulk's low snap count continues to limit his chances to really find his footing and make a difference.

When he's out there, however, Faulk is consistently making more plays. He gets a thumbs up this week, even being at third in our ranking.

4. Nick Singleton

Singleton unfortunately must go down as the most disappointing facet of Tennessee's rookie pool in Week 4. His debut against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 was underwhelming, but positive noise from Robert Saleh suggested a second chance coming soon, no matter how small.

On three carries, Singleton generated just two yards. He was brought in to spell the consistenly ailed Tyjae Spears, although to no avail. Whether it's a matter of limited opportunity, rookie rust, or both, the first-year back just doesn't look ready yet.

Singleton needs more time waiting in the wings before he sees the field again. A disappointment for the time, for sure, but he's got plenty of time to get right in Brian Daboll's system going forward. A potential Tony Pollard trade would swing that door wide open.