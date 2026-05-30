Titans OTAs: 5 Players Trending Up After May Practices

The Tennessee Titans wrapped up their May practice schedule on Friday. The Titans have four more OTAs set for June, and then the mandatory minicamp is set for June 16th and 17th. Training camp will take place later in July, and then we'll be ready for the preseason.

As most Titans fans probably have seen by now, there were plenty of positive developments in May. Friday's practice, in particular, had some cool moments, so let's talk about the five players who stood out the most, in my opinion.

Carnell Tate

Tennessee Titans wide receivers Tyren Montgomery (19) and Carnell Tate (14) head back to the huddle during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's an encouraging sign when your No. 4 pick immediately looks like a star. Fortunately, that's exactly what wide receiver Carnell Tate has looked like.

On Friday, Tate made a couple of unbelievable plays, and proved why he can be a No. 1 receiver in this league. The rookie snagged four passes on Friday, including two highlight-reel grabs. On one, which everybody has seen at this point, Tate snagged a perfectly placed Cam Ward pass with one hand.

CHEAT CODE. I repeat: Carnell Tate’s hands are a cheat code.



In the rain. 😳 pic.twitter.com/CThlvof4h6 — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) May 29, 2026

Then, later on, Tate went high up and caught a ball over cornerback Micah Robinson. Those two plays in particular showed Tate's incredible potential, and it's safe to say Titans fans should be thrilled with what we've seen from Tate to this point.

Tyjae Spears

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) reacts against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Tyjae Spears really needs to have a solid summer. The Titans still have Tony Pollard as the starter, and Nicholas Singleton, who was drafted in the fifth round this year, could also factor into the running back rotation. However, on Friday, Spears clearly wanted to make sure we don't forget about him.

The speedy running back was heavily featured on Friday, especially in the passing game. Spears caught four passes and turned a couple of plays into explosives. The running back looked like he had plenty of juice, and as long as he stays healthy, he should play a role this year.

It's also worth noting that the Titans' own Jim Wyatt said Spears "had a day."

Elic Ayomanor

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) reacts to the loss against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Friday, Elic Ayomanor didn't get to do much on the field. However, I still came away impressed with the second-year receiver due to how different he looks. It's incredibly clear that Ayomanor put on some muscle this offseason, but he still looks just as fast as well.

I've spoken in depth about how good I think this receiver room can be, but I've come away even more convinced now that Ayomanor will be a key piece of this improved room.

Xavier Restrepo

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) runs drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of receivers, we have another one right here. Xavier Restrepo is one of several receivers competing for the final roster spot, and he's done everything that he's needed to do this offseason.

Restrepo was one of the few veterans who was also sent to rookie minicamp, and he responded by catching pretty much everything that went his way.

Xavier Restrepo, who’s at #Titans rookie camp. He looks trimmer and made several plays. But that he is here isn’t a great sign for him. pic.twitter.com/ZXNauO4F3A — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 1, 2026

Restrepo has been doing the little things in practice and getting in snaps any way he can. On Friday, to wrap the month up, Restrepo had a nice four grabs. This will be a tough group to crack, but Restrepo has done pretty much everything he can so far.

Depth Defensive Backs

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I've talked in depth about how the Titans' secondary depth worries me a little. On paper, the group looks very inexperienced, as backup safety Tony Adams is pretty much the only one with quality experience.

However, the group is doing what it can to prove me wrong. UDFA Bishop Fitzgerald, whom I am bullish on, had a nice pass breakup on Friday and looked fast. Backup cornerback Keydrain Calligan intercepted Will Levis and was in a good spot on some other throws. Depth safety Kendell Brooks was also solid in coverage on the day and contested a few passes.

#Titans OTA notes



Will Levis in trouble tried to find RB short, picked by very large DL Solomon Thomas.



Later, he threw an ill-advised ball deep. Picked by Keydrain Callahan intended for Lance McCutcheon.



Bryce Oliver excellent catch of excellent ball from Levis. About 25… — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 29, 2026

It was a perfect opportunity for these guys to show up, considering several starters, like Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott, were out. I'm not saying I'm totally comfortable now, but the depth may not be as bad as previously thought.