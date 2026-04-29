5 Titans' Undrafted Free Agents to Keep an Eye on This Summer

It's easy to look at the Tennessee Titans' 2026 draft haul and be impressed. The team added a potentially elite weapon for Cam Ward, two possible immediate starters on defense, and a whole host of other useful pieces.

However, what the team managed to do after the draft was also impressive. The Titans signed an impressive crop of undrafted free agents, and while it's extremely early, it certainly seems like at least a few should have a real shot of cracking the roster.

Today, let's identify the five UDFAs who will be the most interesting to watch this summer as they try to secure a roster spot.

WR Tyren Montgomery

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team wide receiver Tyren Montgomery (7) of John Carroll runs after a catch during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

At this point, I feel like I'm putting an insane amount of pressure on Tyren Montgomery. I immediately published a story calling Montgomery a "hidden gem" after the Titans signed him, and I truly do believe in his talent.

Montgomery was literally one of the most productive receivers in all of college football in 2025. The receiver didn't get drafted due to his advanced age and lack of breakaway speed, but he proved in the Senior Bowl that he can hang with top talents. This receiver room in Nashville is suddenly full of talent, though, so it won't be easy for Montgomery to make it.

It will be interesting to see if the receiver can live up to the hype once camp begins. Montgomery impressed the last time we saw him on the field, so it will be interesting to see how he fares this summer. Don't be surprised if Montgomery forces his way into the final receiver conversation when it's all said and done.

CB Latrell McCutchin Sr.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Latrell McCutchin Sr. is a guy who easily could have been drafted. The long cornerback led the Houston Cougars with 10 pass breakups in 2025 and has above-average athleticism. However, the Houston product didn't come away with a single interception in college, and needs to get better at locating the ball.

The Titans were a great landing spot for McCutchin as a UDFA, though. The starters on the outside are set, with Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor, but the depth leaves a little to be desired. As of right now, Micah Robinson, Joshua Williams, and Keydrain Calligan are the only backup options. It's not hard to imagine an athletic corner with upside, like McCutchin, earning his place on the team.

S Bishop Fitzgerald

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bishop Fitzgerald went undrafted despite having the 9th-best Total Score among all safeties at the combine. Fitzgerald doesn't have blow-you-away speed, and he takes bad angles in run defense sometimes, but he's a ballhawk who collected five interceptions in 2025.

As I mentioned with McCutchin, the depth in this secondary isn't great. Amani Hooker and Kevin Winston Jr. will be the starters, while veteran Tony Adams should lock down one backup spot. There seems to be room for a camp standout to grab a spot here, though, and Fitzgerald could be up to the task.

LB Shad Banks Jr.

Nov 24, 2023; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass over TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Shad Banks Jr. (0) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-Imagn Images | Bryan Terry-Imagn Images

Sticking with the defense, linebacker Shad Banks Jr. is another name to watch. Banks has borderline elite athleticism and has the speed to cover sideline to sideline. Banks spent four seasons with TCU, but he exploded with UTSA in 2025, racking up 94 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Inconsistency has been a problem for Banks, but he looks like could at least carve out a niche on special teams. This is a talented linebacker room, so it will be hard to crack, but not impossible. Cody Barton could be traded or cut, and it's possible Banks could have a better summer than Dorian Mausi or James Williams.

OT Aamil Wagner

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame offensive lineman Aamil Wagner (OL53) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

I am a bit shocked that no team used a pick on Aamil Wagner. Wagner was the reliable starting right tackle for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, one of the best lines in the country, for two seasons. Wagner has NFL tackle size, he went up against plenty of NFL-caliber competition in college.

The knocks on Wagner are that he's a bit slow on his feet and he could have problems with the more athletic NFL edge rushers. However, it's possible the Notre Dame product could slide in to guard and/or benefit from being in an NFL weight room. The Titans don't have much depth on the offensive line, so it's not hard to imagine Wagner earning one of the final spots.