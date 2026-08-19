Titans Sign Veteran RB D'Ernest Johnson: What Fans Need to Know

The Tennessee Titans backfield is already full of question marks. Tony Pollard has the starting job for the time being, but as the veteran enters the final year of his contract, Tennessee is pitching potential replacements in Tyjae Spears, rookie Nick Singleton, and others. Now, the Titans have added another name into that mix.

Per Jordan Schultz, Tennessee is signing veteran RB D'Ernest Johnson to a one-year deal. Johnson will join the Titans' most contested unit as an apparent measure of depth. Although, with Singleton and Kalel Mullings missing multiple practices, there may be more to this pickup than meets the eye.

Pollard has also been absent from practice, but Paul Kuharsky reported that he's set to return today. It was never Pollard's job that was in question, though, at least not as far as Johnson is concerned.

Sources: The #Titans are signing veteran RB and special teamer D’Ernest Johnson to a 1-year contract.



Johnson has over 1,000 career rushing yards, 50+ catches for 400+ yards, and can contribute as a returner with over 900 career return yards. pic.twitter.com/n7xazemWFo — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 19, 2026

Johnson is likely to serve in Tennessee in the same role that he's served everywhere else, starting back in 2019 with the Cleveland Browns: As a weathered journeyman.

D'Ernest Johnson is the Titans New Journeyman

Johnson, at 30 years old - just one year older than Pollard - is both an experienced special-teamer and complimentary backfield piece. With the relatively young committee that Tennessee already runs behind Pollard, Johnson makes sense to balance that group out.

His most recent stint in the NFL came with the New England Patriots, where Johnson played in seven games total after joining the team in late October. He managed 25 yards on a limited 13 carries, no work in the passing game, and just five return attempts on kickoffs.

You'll have to look back to the year prior for a more productive run from Johnson, who then played in 14 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In that campaign, he managed to break 100 yards on the ground (143) and nearly piled up 100 receiving (96), too.

Johnson's Potential in Tennessee is Easy to Achieve

Johnson's ceiling as a Titan is likely in a kind of bandage role in the backfield, and that would appear like an easy measure to meet for the veteran.

Tennessee fans shouldn't expect to see his name much on the field outside of the occasional kick return. But if a rotation back gets injured, this is the kind of short-term asset that a team can reliably plug in for similar work.

Johnson is a fair snag this close to the season, especially if the Titans continue to see backs missing time this preseason.