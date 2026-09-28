Titans Stock Report: 3 Players Rising and 2 Falling After Giants Loss

We know you're getting tired of the negative trends. This is the third straight stock report coming after a loss this season. The Tennessee Titans sit at 0-3 and morale is at an all-time low; it isn't all bad, though.

Yesterday's defeat at the hands of the New York Giants yielded a trio of players rising in the ranks with solid showings. Per usual, two guys also fell down the ladder. That's typically how it goes in a 12-7 loss to a team that didn't score a touchdown.

Heading into Week 4, here are our biggest risers and fallers for the Titans.

Rising: Wan'Dale Robinson & Carnell Tate

In Week 3, Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate finally looked the part of a duo that could orchestrate Tennessee's offense. The vet and the rookie combined for 13 receptions and 115 yards, with Robinson pulling down a touchdown in the fourth quarter to boot.

Tate likely would've had a score, too, had Cam Ward not missed him in the end zone. Don't worry, we'll touch on that.

This is a promising turn from two of Tennessee's most notable offseason investments, with a sizable contract and a high draft pick, respectively. No matter what moves around them in the offense, there should be a growing confidence in Nashville that Robinson and Tate represent two checked boxes.

Falling: Cam Ward

This is obviously the big one. Ward's game-losing pick yesterday seemed to cement a sentiment among fans that he simply isn't doing the trick right now. More on that specifically here.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive line Shelby Harris (93) tackles Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ward completed 23 of 36 passes for 181 yards, a score, and that lowly interception. Between his nonchalant body language and visible struggles to find open guys (and hit them when he did), the Titans QB took his most obvious step back this year so far.

It does Ward's reputation no favors when pieces like Robinson and Tate are rising around him. The tools are there, but Ward's inability to fully utilize them - and win with them - has him falling down our list this week.

Rising: JC Latham

JC Latham has quietly emerged as a sturdy, even elite presence on the Titans' offensive line this year. After a questionable sophomore campaign, the third-year tackle has been excellent for Tennessee.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (4) celebrates with Tennessee Titans tackle JC Latham (55) after scoring a touchdown during a game against there New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sep 27, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Heading into Week 3, PFF had Latham with the highest island (one on one) rate in the NFL, and the fifth highest success rate in those scenarios. His performance against the Giants only furthered the case he's making on the line.

Time and time again, Latham bought Ward clock under center on his way to a third straight contest without an allowed sack. Other worries on offense can be argued, but Latham has essentially quieted all the noise around his role in just three games. An undisputed riser.

Falling: Chimere Dike

Lastly, Chimere Dike clocks in as a player on the way down. Against the Giants in Week 3, Dike fumbled his second ball on a kickoff in three games. He went on to bobble multiple more in the contest, failing to generate any momentum on a return.

Dike just hasn't lived up to his Pro-Bowl status from last season on special teams, and his limited involvement on offense as a receiver (one catch for three yards yesterday) does nothing to offset those shortcomings.

If Dike is to be primarily utilized on special teams, he has to raise the floor of his operation. That means taking care of the ball and making sound decisions when he has it. Until those lights go green, the second-year WR is likely to appear on this list in negative fashion again.