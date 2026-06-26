Two Tennessee Titans Considered Most Important NFL Players for 2026
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Two Tennessee Titans cracked a CBS Sports list of the 100 most important players for the 2026 NFL season, put together earlier this month by analyst Zachary Pereles. And honestly? It's not much of a surprise that the two names are Jeffery Simmons and Cam Ward.
One important bit of framing before we dig in: Pereles makes clear this is a list of the most important players, not the best players — and the order doesn't matter. The players were sorted into categories rather than ranked one through 100.
Jeffery Simmons: A Monster Season and Contract Extension
Simmons landed in the "trenches" category, and here's exactly what Pereles wrote:
"It went under the radar as the Titans struggled, but Simmons had a simply incredible 2025: 11 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles, all career highs. He is outstanding. Robert Saleh, trying to instill a strong defensive identity in his first year in the Music City, hopes he can continue to do so."
That tracks. Simmons obviously became the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history this offseason, and he's made no secret of how fired up he is to play in Saleh's attacking scheme — a defense that lets him pin his ears back and get into the backfield.
Cam Ward: Something to Prove
Ward fell into the "something to prove" category, and Pereles' write-up is fair:
"There was a lot of bad -- sacks, interceptions, missed throws -- on Ward's rookie tape, but he started to do some really fun things late in the year while taking fewer negative plays. The Titans have upgraded his surroundings, spending the No. 4 pick on wide receiver Carnell Tate and bringing in several free agents. Ward said he's lost weight in an effort to be a more effective mover. He doesn't have to be a Pro Bowler in Year 2, but he needs to show strides."
Sounds like Pereles gets it. We saw how good Ward was down the stretch after Brian Callahan was fired — and that's impressive when you consider Mike McCoy, who took over on an interim basis, isn't exactly an offensive savant. For Ward to flash that kind of growth in that environment says a lot.
The Bottom Line
So where does that leave Tennessee? The Titans have one true superstar in Simmons — and another who could be knocking on the door in Ward. The best part: Ward is starting to get noticed on the national stage, and he hasn't even scratched the surface of what this revamped offense under Brian Daboll could become.
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Carlucci began his career in 2012 at Times News Media Group, where he spent nearly a decade as a reporter and editor, while later managing staff and office operations. During this tenure, he expanded the publication's digital presence through video content, podcasts, and social media strategy, while also serving as on-air talent for WMGH 105.5/WLSH 1410, hosting weekly FM sports shows and providing play-by-play commentary for local sporting events.Follow ThejCarlucci