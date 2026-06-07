Did The Tennessee Titans Get Bang For Their Buck With Wan'Dale Robinson?

The Titans went with Wan'Dale Robinson, who carries some familiarity with new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll — the two worked together in New York. At 25 years old and coming off a career season — Robinson posted a 69% catch rate and a 28% target share in 2025, per Fantasy Points Data — there's a real case to be made that Borgonzi hit a home run here when you account for age, production, and scheme fit. Dollars, cents, and common sense all check out on this one.

Contract: 4 years, $114 million | AAV: $28.5M | $84M guaranteed | $60M fully guaranteed at signing | $26M signing bonus

FantasyPros: 63.0 REC | 1,065.3 YDS | 7.2 TDs | 149.3 fantasy points

FantasyLife: WR37: 58 REC | 925 YDS | 6.1 TDs | 165.6 fantasy points

Pierce may have been the hottest commodity on the entire market this offseason. The guy can absolutely make plays and stretch a defense horizontally and vertically. In this writer's opinion, he received true Alpha WR money — and there are still some doubts about whether he's a certified No. 1 wide receiver.

Would I love Pierce on a hypothetical roster if I'm playing GM? Sure, if money were fictional. But this is a boatload of cash, and it came with an injury caveat hanging over the deal. Colts GM Chris Ballard told Colts.com it's "a three-month recovery, but we don't expect any long-term implications here." That's a reasonable stance, but throwing the bag at a receiver with an immediate health question mark attached still doesn't feel great.

Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots