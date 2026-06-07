Did The Tennessee Titans Get Bang For Their Buck With Wan'Dale Robinson?
In this story:
Fantasy football and real-life football don't always correlate. Still, it's worth zooming out and examining how some of the names that were swirling around Nashville are getting paid, and how fantasy football experts are projecting them in 2026.
Wan'Dale Robinson, Tennessee Titans
- Contract (via Spotrac): 4 years, $70 million | AAV: $17.5M | $38M fully guaranteed at signing | $12M signing bonus
- FantasyPros: 83.9 REC | 825.5 YDS | 3.0 TDs | 101.6 fantasy points
- FantasyLife: WR47: 75 REC | 704 YDS | 3.1 TDs | 147.9 fantasy points
- Contract: 4 years, $114 million | AAV: $28.5M | $84M guaranteed | $60M fully guaranteed at signing | $26M signing bonus
- FantasyPros: 63.0 REC | 1,065.3 YDS | 7.2 TDs | 149.3 fantasy points
- FantasyLife: WR37: 58 REC | 925 YDS | 6.1 TDs | 165.6 fantasy points
- Contract: 4 years, $68 million | AAV: $17M | $39M guaranteed | $35M fully guaranteed at signing | $15M signing bonus
- FantasyPros: 57.8 REC | 747.0 YDS | 6.0 TDs | 110.0 fantasy points
- FantasyLife: WR45: 59 REC | 756 YDS | 5.7 TDs | 149.0 fantasy points
- Contract: 3 years, $51 million | AAV: $17M | $34.735M guaranteed | $20M signing bonus
- FantasyPros: 45.9 REC | 698.1 YDS | 3.2 TDs | 98.1 fantasy points
- FantasyLife: WR59: 43 REC | 591 YDS | 2.9 TDs | 110.2 fantasy points
- Contract: 3 years, $42.4 million | AAV: $14.133M | $16.3M guaranteed | $12M signing bonus
- FantasyPros: 63.2 REC | 906.1 YDS | 6.6 TDs | 130.0 fantasy points
- FantasyLife: WR17: 73 REC | 985 YDS | 8.4 TDs | 196.9 fantasy points
- Contract: 4-year extension, $110.5 million | AAV: $27.625M | $31M signing bonus
- FantasyPros: 51.5 REC | 861.4 YDS | 7.6 TDs | 132.5 fantasy points
- FantasyLife — WR32: 59 REC | 953 YDS | 7.3 TDs | 176.7 fantasy points
The Titans went with Wan'Dale Robinson, who carries some familiarity with new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll — the two worked together in New York. At 25 years old and coming off a career season — Robinson posted a 69% catch rate and a 28% target share in 2025, per Fantasy Points Data — there's a real case to be made that Borgonzi hit a home run here when you account for age, production, and scheme fit. Dollars, cents, and common sense all check out on this one.
Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
Pierce may have been the hottest commodity on the entire market this offseason. The guy can absolutely make plays and stretch a defense horizontally and vertically. In this writer's opinion, he received true Alpha WR money — and there are still some doubts about whether he's a certified No. 1 wide receiver.
Would I love Pierce on a hypothetical roster if I'm playing GM? Sure, if money were fictional. But this is a boatload of cash, and it came with an injury caveat hanging over the deal. Colts GM Chris Ballard told Colts.com it's "a three-month recovery, but we don't expect any long-term implications here." That's a reasonable stance, but throwing the bag at a receiver with an immediate health question mark attached still doesn't feel great.
Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots
There are some legitimate questions about the timeline here — specifically, how long ago New England knew they'd be landing A.J. Brown. Factor in Stefon Diggs departing for free agency and his own off-field issues, and it made all the sense in the world for the Patriots to go get a reliable, steady presence for Drake Maye.
Doubs is a high-floor, consistent pro – he'll contribute in a meaningful way every week. He would have been a perfectly fine fit in Tennessee. That said, comparing his contract structure and his profile to Robinson's deal and what the Titans actually got, it's hard not to walk away feeling good about the direction Borgonzi went.
Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks
This one seems about right. Shaheed is the gold standard when it comes to returning kicks, and on offense, his job description is pretty straightforward — blow the top off opposing secondaries so Jaxon Smith-Njigba has room to operate freely. There's no real issue with this deal. After grabbing a Super Bowl ring and now securing a significant payday, good for Shaheed. He earned it.
Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
This one came out of nowhere, but it's a massive move for the 49ers — Robert Saleh's former team — who are clearly still in win-now mode. There are real question marks surrounding George Kittle's true timeline for return, and Jauan Jennings walking in free agency left a notable void.
Evans brings Hall of Fame-caliber leadership into that locker room and should have another strong season or two as a dominant red-zone presence. Yes, he's dealt with injuries throughout his career, but if Kyle Shanahan catches a fairly healthy year from Evans, Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey simultaneously? Look out. Brock Purdy's stock goes way up in that scenario.
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
And then there's Watson, who just received a massive extension from Green Bay that honestly raised some eyebrows. Watson is absolutely a playmaker when he's healthy and on the field. No one is disputing that. But to this point in his career, he has never sniffed 700 receiving yards in a single season.
This is the deal on the board that draws the most skepticism. The Packers are paying top-of-market, WR1 money for a player who has yet to demonstrate that level of production over a full season. It's the kind of extension where you're betting heavily on what a player can be rather than what he's already shown — and at $27.6 million per year, the margin for error is thin.
Final Thoughts
The bottom line is, the Titans got their guy. Robinson is projected to lead this group of receivers in catches, according to both sets of these fantasy football projections. And for a team that struggled mightily to catch the football over the past couple of years, I'd say the Titans will happily take this bang for their buck.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Carlucci began his career in 2012 at Times News Media Group, where he spent nearly a decade as a reporter and editor, while later managing staff and office operations. During this tenure, he expanded the publication's digital presence through video content, podcasts, and social media strategy, while also serving as on-air talent for WMGH 105.5/WLSH 1410, hosting weekly FM sports shows and providing play-by-play commentary for local sporting events.Follow ThejCarlucci