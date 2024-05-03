Two Titans Draft Picks Named Biggest Reach
NASHVILLE — A recent review of the 2024 NFL Draft from Pro Football Focus didn't think highly of Ran Carthon's second draft as the Tennessee Titans general manager.
PPF named Titans first-round JC Latham and second-rounder T'Vondre Sweat as the two biggest reaches in the draft.
The Titans took Latham at seven after the Chargers picked Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt at five. One of the primary knocks on Latham are concerns about him switching from right tackle to playing on the left side. Interestingly most draft experts don't seem to have to same worry about Alt going from left to right.
PFF had Latham as their fifth-best offensive tackle and the 18th player overall headed into the draft. Latham didn't seem concerned about the transistion during his introductory press conference.
"Absolutely, man. I was doubted a lot," Latham said about playing left tackle. "So, I get a chance to silence all of the doubters and just go out there and give the team the best chance to succeed."
Sweat at 38 also was a point of contention for PFF.
"Sweat was a candidate to slide down the board heading into the night. While he already had concerns over his weight (he played at around 360 pounds) and conditioning, he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated three weeks before the draft. Yet, the 122nd player on PFF's big board was still selected 38th overall. Sweat is a space-eater, but 38th felt very rich for him."
There's been a lot of criticism for the Titans taking Sweat, but Carthon didn't seem concerned.
"But early on, he enjoyed Austin like most 17-, 18-, 19-, 39-, 40-year-old people do. But he grew up, and he matured," Carthon said. "And the reason why we kept him on the board was because we had a visit with him. We know who the person is and we're comfortable with the person. When you guys meet him, you'll like the person. He's got a great personality. And we felt like there was nothing bad about bringing him in this organization, in this state and in this city."
