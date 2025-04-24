Inside The Vikings

Minnesota Vikings Day 1 NFL draft live blog: Updates, rumors, analysis

It's finally draft night. Follow along as we wait to see what Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings do in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Will Ragatz

Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in the Vikings' draft room during the 2024 NFL draft
Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in the Vikings' draft room during the 2024 NFL draft / Images Courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings
The night we've been waiting for has arrived. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft is almost underway (7 p.m. CT on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network). What will Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Kevin O'Connell, and the Minnesota Vikings do? Will they stay put at 24 or trade down, possibly out of the first round entirely? We're about to find out.

Chances are, the Vikings themselves still don't know exactly how this thing is going to play out. They've spent months studying prospects and setting their draft board, but there are 31 other teams whose decisions can't be predicted. All the Vikings can do — and have done — is prepare as much as possible for all kinds of different scenarios, in the hopes of ensuring they leave the night satisfied with their move no matter what happens.

We'll be here to follow it all as the night unfolds, starting with the Tennessee Titans being on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick. Most of what happens will be relevant to the Vikings, even in the first few picks. If Shedeur Sanders starts to fall, could he make it to 24 — and thus entice a QB-needy team to send the Vikings a hefty trade offer? As soon as the back end of the top ten and the early teens, prospects could start to come off the board that Minnesota had real interest in.

As you wait for the 24th pick to approach, here's some of our Vikings draft preview content:

Below, we'll have live updates and analysis on the picks and rumors that come in throughout the night.

Day 1 Vikings draft updates

Coming soon!

