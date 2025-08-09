Inside The Vikings

Vikings announce list of 13 players not expected to play against Texans

Some big names will be sitting out, but plenty of starters will see some early action on Saturday.

Will Ragatz

Aug 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of U.S. Bank Stadium before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans.
Aug 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of U.S. Bank Stadium before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Vikings have announced a list of 13 players who are not expected to play in this afternoon's preseason opener against the Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium (3 p.m. CT, NFL Network/FOX 9).

CB Byron Murphy Jr.
WR Justin Jefferson
S Harrison Smith
RB Aaron Jones Sr.
OLB Andrew Van Ginkel
S Joshua Metellus
LB Blake Cashman
OLB Jonathan Greenard
LT Christian Darrisaw
WR Robert Lewis
DL Jonathan Allen
DL Harrison Phillips
DL Javon Hargrave

12 of those players are big-name starters with nothing to prove in the preseason. They're generally healthy, although Darrisaw is still recovering from last year's knee injury and Metellus has been dealing with a minor ankle issue. Lewis is an undrafted rookie receiver who is hurt.

There are still some high-profile players who are expected to see the field early on in Saturday's game. Starter-level players not on the above list include:

QB J.J. McCarthy
RB Jordan Mason
TE T.J. Hockenson
TE Josh Oliver
WR Jordan Addison
WR Jalen Nailor
LG Donovan Jackson
C Ryan Kelly
RG Will Fries
RT Brian O'Neill
OLB Dallas Turner
LB Ivan Pace Jr.
S Theo Jackson
CB Isaiah Rodgers
CB Jeff Okudah

McCarthy isn't expected to play more than a series or two in this game. After the starters get some work in the first quarter, and perhaps into the second, the rest of the roster will see the remainder of the action. This is a big game for players who are competing for roles or roster spots.

We'll have coverage throughout today's game here at Vikings On SI.

More articles

feed

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/News