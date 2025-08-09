Vikings announce list of 13 players not expected to play against Texans
The Vikings have announced a list of 13 players who are not expected to play in this afternoon's preseason opener against the Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium (3 p.m. CT, NFL Network/FOX 9).
CB Byron Murphy Jr.
WR Justin Jefferson
S Harrison Smith
RB Aaron Jones Sr.
OLB Andrew Van Ginkel
S Joshua Metellus
LB Blake Cashman
OLB Jonathan Greenard
LT Christian Darrisaw
WR Robert Lewis
DL Jonathan Allen
DL Harrison Phillips
DL Javon Hargrave
12 of those players are big-name starters with nothing to prove in the preseason. They're generally healthy, although Darrisaw is still recovering from last year's knee injury and Metellus has been dealing with a minor ankle issue. Lewis is an undrafted rookie receiver who is hurt.
There are still some high-profile players who are expected to see the field early on in Saturday's game. Starter-level players not on the above list include:
QB J.J. McCarthy
RB Jordan Mason
TE T.J. Hockenson
TE Josh Oliver
WR Jordan Addison
WR Jalen Nailor
LG Donovan Jackson
C Ryan Kelly
RG Will Fries
RT Brian O'Neill
OLB Dallas Turner
LB Ivan Pace Jr.
S Theo Jackson
CB Isaiah Rodgers
CB Jeff Okudah
McCarthy isn't expected to play more than a series or two in this game. After the starters get some work in the first quarter, and perhaps into the second, the rest of the roster will see the remainder of the action. This is a big game for players who are competing for roles or roster spots.
We'll have coverage throughout today's game here at Vikings On SI.