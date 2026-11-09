3 Reasons Why Vikings Can Still Upset Bills Without Kyler Murray in Week 9

The Minnesota Vikings have the opportunity to get back to their winning ways on Monday Night Football when they host the Buffalo Bills. However, that game will be a great test for the Purple and Gold.

Like the Vikings, the Bills are 6-1 through eight weeks. They have a franchise quarterback in Josh Allen who can put a lot of points on the board, and a dynamic rusher in James Cook to take pressure off the passing attack.

Still, the Vikings have a strong defense and a great kicker to help them in Week 9. Not only that, there are three reasons Minnesota could surprise many fans and leave U.S. Bank Stadium with a primetime victory.

1. Buffalo's pass defense is struggling

The Bills are giving up the third-most passing yards in the league this year. They are allowing 254.7

passing yards per game, which should help the struggling Vikings' passing attack that averages only 165.6 yards per game.

Buffalo has also given up 15 passing touchdowns in seven games, which is another good sign for Minnesota's pass-catchers. In fact, 15 of their 22 touchdowns allowed have come off a pass play, which should have head coach Kevin O'Connell excited about passing the ball.

The Bills' starting cornerbacks are having a rough year. Christian Benford is allowing a 110.3 passer rating (h/t Pro Football Focus), while Maxwell Hairston is allowing a 115.8 passer rating. Even nickel corner Dee Alford is allowing a 97.1 passer rating.

It is time for the Vikings to attack Buffalo's defensive backs.

2. The Bills' third down defense is having a tough time on the road

Buffalo is allowing teams to convert third downs at a 41.94 percent rate. That rate increases to 50 percent when on the road. Meanwhile, Minnesota is converting only 36 percent of its third-down tries this year, but that number jumps to 43.18 percent at home.

If Minnesota can move the chains, control the clock and field position, while playing strong defense and scoring a couple of touchdowns, the Vikings have a solid chance of winning on Monday night.

Carson Wentz is the starting quarterback this week due to a hamstring injury to Kyler Murray. He will need to be on target with his passes to keep drives alive for Minnesota and maintain control of the pace of the game.

3. Minnesota needs to dominate the fourth quarter

The Vikings' defense is allowing 1.4 points per game in the fourth quarter. The dominance that Minnesota has shown in the final period has been mind-blowing, but they will need to score during that time as well.

Thankfully for the Purple and Gold, Buffalo is allowing the second-most points per game in the fourth quarter. The Bills are giving up 10.3 points per game in the final frame this season, which should keep Minnesota within striking distance, even if they're down late.

If this is a close, competitive game, it favors the Vikings. While at home, in a nationally televised game, it would be fantastic for Minnesota to defeat a team like Buffalo and help to silence critics who don't believe the team is a legit threat this year.

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