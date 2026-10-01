Making Sense of the Vikings' Flurry of Week 4 Roster Moves

We're less than a quarter of the way into the 2026 NFL season, but that doesn't mean that things aren't already busy. It's been a hectic time for the Minnesota Vikings ever since they improved to 3-0 with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. J.J. McCarthy was traded to the New York Giants while Justin Jefferson is dealing with an ankle injury, and that's without mentioning the plethora of roster moves that happened along the way.

With all the moving pieces, some Vikings fans might be having a hard time following everything that head coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Nolan Teasley are doing. Fortunately, this roster round-up is here to put all the latest moves in one place and shed light on what they could mean for the Purple and Gold moving forward.

That said, here's a breakdown by day.

Monday: Vikings trade J.J. McCarthy to the Giants

The Vikings' biggest move of the week was the one that knocked the first domino over. After losing the starting quarterback battle to Kyler Murray in the offseason, Minnesota finally cut ties with McCarthy, sending him to Gotham while receiving nothing more than a 2027 fifth-rounder in return.

The J.J. McCarthy trade didn't play out as some Vikings fans hoped, but that doesn't change the fact that a split needed to happen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the Vikings would've liked to have seen McCarthy live up to his perceived potential as a former first-round pick and solve the QB position for years to come. Things didn't unfold that way, though, and sometimes it's better to rip the bandage off as quickly as possible than to get stuck with a sunk-cost fallacy.

Turning the page on McCarthy shows that the Vikings are fully confident in Murray as their QB1 moving forward. Even though the ex-Cardinal hasn't been perfect in his limited action to begin the year, McCarthy wouldn't have been traded away if O'Connell & Co. still had doubts about Murray. Yes, he has a lot to prove, but he's finally in a spot where the Vikings' coaches can tailor the offense to his needs.

The deal also proves the Vikings believe in Carson Wentz as a reliable backup QB and that they aren't worried about Max Brosmer as the emergency option. If everyone in the quarterback room successfully plays their part, McCarthy could be a forgotten memory sooner rather than later.

Tuesday: 53-man roster promotions, new arrivals, releases & more

While one trade was more than enough on Monday, the Vikings were much more interested in quantity the next day.

Minnesota's activity on Tuesday included two 53-man roster promotions, as Brosmer and veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy were both signed off the practice squad. Although fans haven't seen anything from Brosmer this season, Van Noy has quickly made an impact on defensive coordinator Brian Flores's unit, tallying four pressures and a respectable 80.2 defensive grade on Pro Football Focus.

Clearly, Van Noy has done more than enough to impress Flores, who values veteran experience in his defenders.

It hasn't taken Kyle Van Noy long to win over Vikings fans and coaches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, players can't be signed to the 53-man roster unless space is made. The Vikings did exactly that in two ways, first releasing punter Johnny Hekker—who's been filling in for rookie Brett Thorson—from his contract. The six-time All-Pro punter held his own, averaging 46.5 yards on eight punts, with two landing inside the 20-yard line. More on Hekker later, though.

The Vikings also created room by sending tight end Josh Oliver to the injured reserve, meaning he'll miss at least four games. Minnesota's TE depth behind T.J. Hockenson with Oliver out isn't great, but it creates a potential opportunity for someone like Gavin Bartholomew to show O'Connell what he can do. Depth names proving themselves as reliable next-men-up is never a bad thing.

The practice squad even saw some action on Wednesday, as running backs Jerome Ford and Jaret Patterson were released, despite not playing a game this season. The Vikings' backup RB situation has left much to be desired, and it's safe to say that neither Ford nor Patterson would've moved the needle much if elevated.

Veteran defensive lineman Jonathan Harris—who has been on the Vikes' practice squad for parts of the last three seasons—was also released.

Minnesota also added to its taxi squad, signing linebacker Kenny Dyson. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Dyson was one of the Vikings' final 53-man roster cuts this summer. They tried to bring him back in September, but because Dyson was released via injury settlement, those plans were on pause until October. It'll be interesting to see if he was worth the wait.

Wednesday: Vikings bring in plenty of practice squad reinforcements

With the backfield still a concern, the Vikings signed Devin Neal and Audric Estime to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Neal, 23, is a second-year RB who tallied 310 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 74 touches (57 carries, 17 catches) with the Saints last season. Meanwhile, Estime is another ex-New Orleans runner who has 508 rushing yards and three TDs on 122 career carries. The duo also combined for five starts with the Saints last season, giving the Vikings more depth in case Aaron Jones Sr.'s workload becomes too much.

Ex-Saints RBs Devin Neal and Audric Estime are among the newest additions to the Vikings' practice squad. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More defensive experience was added to the practice squad with linebacker Keshawn Banks, who's now with his fourth NFL organization (and even spent early 2026 in the UFL). Banks isn't exactly a needle-mover; however, it wouldn't be surprising that he's here just because the Vikings wanted a warm body as Blake Cashman deals with an elbow issue that limited him on Wednesday.

Nick Samac landed on IR over the weekend, joining fellow center Michael Jurgens there. That's likely why Minnesota signed offensive guard Josh Priebe to a practice-squad contract. He's mostly played guard in college and as a pro, but he did play 37 center snaps for the Dolphins in August, according to PFF.

Rounding out Wednesday's transactions is Hekker's return to the practice squad. Even though Thorson still isn't practicing, the Vikings might feel confident that he'll return soon and that they're better off using a roster spot elsewhere while leaving Hekker on the PS unit.

Thursday: Vikings preparing for potential secondary absence?

After back-to-back days of several signings, the Vikings reverted to the one-move route on Thursday. This time, the Purple and Gold added secondary depth by signing 26-year-old defensive back Natrone Brooks to the practice squad.

Brooks is a former undrafted defender who spent over three years with the Atlanta Falcons before being waived in August. He was with the Lions for 18 days last month, only to be released on Monday. That said, Brooks showed a lot of preseason promise. He had 85.3 run defense and 84.2 tackling PFF grades, capitalizing on the fact that he was used more as a safety than a cornerback, which he's accustomed to.

Beyond his solid exhibition stats, it's possible that the Vikings added Brooks because they're preparing for a potential Chuck Demmings absence. The rookie cornerback didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of a hamstring injury, leaving his Week 4 status up in the air.

Demmings hasn't seen much action this year, but he did play a career-high 10 special-teams snaps in Week 3, along with his first two defensive opportunities. The Vikings were clearly starting to expand his role, but that will be on hold until Demmings returns. Perhaps Brooks can capitalize on the opportunity and give Minnesota something to think about.

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