5 Vikings Who Will Likely Be Inactive vs. Lions in Week 8

Each game, every team around the league must declare at least five players inactive for each game. That means the Minnesota Vikings will need to wisely decide who should sit out against the Detroit Lions on Sunday and who should be available to play on the sidelines.

Choosing the right players to sit out against a division foe when attempting to defend an undefeated record is imperative. The inactive players will be revealed on Sunday morning, but there are some players who have better odds of being on that list than others.

Here's a look at five Vikings players who are likely to be inactive during Week 8.

1. Max Brosmer, QB

The third quarterback will dress for a game, but will technically be inactive. Max Brosmer will play that role as QB3 behind Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz on Sunday. In an emergency scenario, Brosmer will be able to enter the game and play, but otherwise, he will remain on the sideline.

Brosmer hasn't played a snap yet this season and is unlikely to see action against the Lions. Still, it is great to have someone with 71 pass attempts ready to play if Murray and Wentz are unable to finish out the game.

2. Caleb Tiernan, OT

Starting offensive tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill should be good to go against Detroit. Ryan Van Demark is available to be the swing tackle, which makes rookie Caleb Tiernan an easy choice to be inactive in Week 8.

Although he has played 11 offensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps this season, Minnesota should feel more comfortable with Van Demark than with the third-round draft pick. In the past, he has been used as an extra blocker since tight end Josh Oliver is on season-ending injured reserve, but tight end Ben Yurosek has stepped into that role.

3. Demond Claiborne, RB

Starting running back Aaron Jones was on the injury report this week while still working through a knee injury, but he did not receive a designation that he could miss this weekend's game. Jordan Mason is also ready for action, leaving Dee Jay Dallas and Demond Claiborne as options for RB3.

Dallas is likely to be elevated from the practice squad for the game against Detroit, as he was against the Colts last week. If that happens, it is extremely likely that Claiborne will be the odd man out and will be inactive.

4. Elijah Williams, DL

So far this season, Elijah Williams has been inactive for every game this season. With no injuries holding back the individuals above him on the depth chart, it is likely that he will once again be sitting out for the Vikings.

Williams was active in seven games for the Vikings last season, playing 71 total snaps between defense and special teams. He is an excellent asset to have on the roster, but sadly, he would have trouble finding snaps to play with so many defensive linemen on the roster.

5. Jay Ward, S

The only player for Minnesota whose status is in question for Sunday is Jay Ward. He is questionable with a knee injury. This is a perfect opportunity for the Vikings to get a rookie who has been inactive all season his first NFL action

Jakobe Thomas wouldn't have a huge defensive role to fill, since Ward has only played four defensive snaps this year. However, Thomas would have to help cover for the 110 special teams snaps Ward has played. Head coach Kevin O'Connell needs to see what the rookie defender has to offer, and there is no better time than this week to make it happen.

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