DeeJay Dallas Decision Leaves Vikings With an Obvious Roster Cut to Make in Week 9

The Vikings were in an interesting position when it comes to a player who has been a contributor at running back. DeeJay Dallas has been bounced around between the practice squad and the active roster since signing a one-year, $411,300 contract for the 2026 NFL season.

Dallas signed to the 53-man roster two weeks after joining the practice squad, but was surprisingly released in October and signed back to the practice squad. Since then, he has been elevated to the main roster every week.

However, the Vikings can no longer elevate him after doing so three times before Week 9. Minnesota needed to decide whether to leave him on the practice squad or sign him to the 53-man roster to continue using him on game day. On Wednesday, they made their decision by officially signing him to the main roster.

The #Vikings have signed RB DeeJay Dallas (@DallasDeejay) to the 53-man roster and T Corey Robinson II (@coreyrobinson76) to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/z340dwDyb5 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 4, 2026

After the Purple and Gold signed him to the 53-man roster, another player needs to be released, with one name standing out above the rest in Week 9: rookie RB Demond Claiborne.

Vikings should release Demond Claiborne after signing for DeeJay Dallas on 53-man roster

Dallas has played in every Vikings game this season, so it would've been surprising if he wasn't signed to the 53-man roster at some point. He has played 63 offensive snaps and 123 special teams snaps, showing his value to the team in more ways than one.

There are some candidates to be let go now that Dallas's spot is secure. Players like safety Jakobe Thomas and defensive lineman Elijah Williams have been inactive all season, meaning they wouldn't change what has been happening on the field.

Still, neither as big a cut candidate as Claiborne, who has been inactive and has been losing offensive snaps to Dallas. That said, Minnesota is potentially worried he will be signed by another team before he can join the practice squad.

Rookie RB Demond Claiborne hasn't come close to meeting the Vikings' expectations. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nevertheless, Claiborne has six rushing attempts for 13 yards this season. He hasn't played since Week 5 and has played 18 offensive and four special teams snaps this season. He has not been a player who offers a lot of value on the 53-man roster, and the Vikings shouldn't be worried about losing him.

Holding on to Claiborne out of fear of losing him would be keeping a roster spot hostage. If he is signed to the practice squad, he could be elevated up to three times this season before he would need to be signed back to the 53.

Right now, the Vikings have several players who are regulars on the inactive list, but only Claiborne makes the most sense. He and Dallas play the same position, and Minnesota has already shown its preference between the two running backs this season.

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