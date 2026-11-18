The Minnesota Vikings were fortunate to have players like Myles Price, Gavin Bartholomew, and Tai Felton step up against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10, but can they be consistent contributors moving forward?

Earlier this week, the Vikings got some bad news. Minnesota's No. 2 receiver, Jordan Addison, is expected to miss multiple weeks while recovering from a thumb injury that will require surgery. He is expected to be placed on short-term injured reserve and be eligible to return after four weeks.

In the meantime, the Purple and Gold need someone to help take pressure off star wideout Justin Jefferson. Although Minnesota has Jauan Jennings returning soon and Odell Beckham Jr. on the practice squad, the team could still use additional help. Hollywood Brown could be an answer.

Signing Hollywood Brown could make a lot of sense for the Vikings while Jordan Addison recovers

This season, Addison is averaging 54.29 offensive snaps played per game. That is a significant amount of time to account for while hoping to get contributions from Jennings, Price, Felton, or Beckham. Brown has proven himself as a field-stretching presence on offense, which could help take advantage of opposing defenses.

Minnesota likely wouldn't even need Brown to catch many passes. Having him on the field to run deep routes is enough to give him enough value to get him some offensive snaps that might have gone to a player who has disappointed since joining the Vikings, like Jennings or Beckham.

Brown has caught only five passes this season for 63 yards, but all five receptions have resulted in a first down. It's hard to deny that kind of efficiency, especially on a team that struggled to move the chains early in the season.

Now that the Vikings have Kirk Cousins starting at quarterback, every game feels winnable. With Minnesota's stout defense and strong special teams, even an average offense can make the Purple and Gold strong contenders this year.

Brown has cleared waivers since his release from the Philadelphia Eagles and is now free to sign wherever. If nothing else, the Vikings owe it to themselves to bring the 29-year-old receiver in for a visit to see if he'd be a good fit in Minnesota and if a reasonable contract can be negotiated.

At the same time, getting a deal done before Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers could be big. The NFC West powerhouse is 8-1 this season and ranked second in the NFL in scoring, averaging 31.2 points per game. If that game turns into a shootout, the Vikings could use a deep-ball threat like Brown to make things hard for the 49ers' defense.

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