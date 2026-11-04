Vikings' Uphill Battle for a Potential Kyler Murray Trade Solution Officially Steepens
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As Week 9 of the NFL season begins, Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray continues to deal with a hamstring issue that could prevent him from suiting up against the Bills on Monday Night Football. But even if he can play, Murray has struggled as a quarterback this season, completing 64.9% of his passes while averaging only 170.3 passing yards per game. He has thrown five touchdowns to three interceptions while being sacked 15 times in six games played.
Whether it's due to his injury or inconsistent play, Murray has given the Vikings reason to consider outside arms.
If the Vikings are in the QB trade market, though, their lack of urgency could force the team to redirect their search after the news that the Cardinals traded Jacoby Brissett to the Ravens on Wednesday.
Acquiring a quarterback will continue to get more complicated the longer the Vikings wait
The Vikings probably don't feel bad about starting veteran backup Carson Wentz, but he isn't a quarterback who will provide a spark for Minnesota's offense. He may complete only 59% of his passes this year, but he has yet to throw an interception while throwing three touchdowns.
Wentz has a 3-3 record as a starter since joining the Vikings, but Minnesota could prove they are all-in on this season by making a trade for a quarterback who can ignite the offense and help put points on the scoreboard.
Brissett being off the market isn't a big deal, but it makes competing for other quarterbacks more challenging, whether that's Kirk Cousins, Justin Herbert or someone else. Now, the next wave of signal-callers to be traded will command a higher value based on how many teams need help at that position.
If nothing, the Vikings could use some help until Murray is ready to return to the field. If Minnesota doesn't acquire a quarterback soon, they could have to roll with Wentz as the starter and Max Brosmer as his backup, with no emergency third passer on the 53-man roster or practice squad.
The Vikings are 6-1 this season and on top of the NFC North. Every team in the division this year is playing good football and has a winning record heading into Week 9. The Purple and Gold need to give themselves the best chance to win every week, and that includes Monday night's game against the Bills.
If the Vikings are interested in acquiring a quarterback before the trade deadline, the team needs to act quickly and with purpose. The longer Minnesota waits, the more likely it becomes that it will overpay for a player who wasn't among its top options.
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Adam Carlson has over 13 years of experience covering the Vikings for The Viking Age on FanSided, also hosting the Purple People Podcast from 2012-2026. He's a lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan who is on a weight loss journey in Michigan. He loves horror movies, comedy, cats, pro wrestling, and video games. He has watched the purple and gold play live 10 times....and Minnesota won all of those games. Coincidence?Follow mnvikingzombie