Cowboys hit with unfortunate Week 14 inactive news ahead of Lions matchup

Entering Week 14, the Dallas Cowboys were unsure if defensive end Jadeveon Clowney would be able to play against the Detroit Lions. Clowney had been dealing with a hamstring injury, and while he was able to practice late in the week, it was on a limited basis.

Before the game, Clowney tested out his hamstring during warmups, but wasn't at full speed. That meant he would be ruled out, leaving Dallas thin at defensive end. Fan favorite Isaiah Land will get a chance to see some action this week, but the Cowboys will miss Clowney's work in run defense.

Detroit had their own concerns, with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown topping the list. St. Brown suffered an ankle injury in Week 13 and was also a game time decision. Unlike Clowney, his warmups were positive and St. Brown is active for the Lions.

With the big injury news out of the way, let's see which players will be inactive in Week 14.

Dallas Cowboys inactives:

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jalen Tolbert, WR

Jaydon Blue, RB

Jay Toia, DT

Perrion Winfrey, DT

Jadeveon Clowney, DE (hamstring)

Tyler Guyton, OT (ankle)

In addition to Clowney being out, the Cowboys won't have starting left tackle Tyler Guyton. The 2024 first-round pick missed last week as well, with Nate Thomas filling in. Thomas will get the start again on Thursday Night Football.

Detroit Lions inactives:

Kalif Raymond, WR

Kerby Joseph, S

Hayden Rucci, TE

Kayode Awosika, OG

Tyler Lacy, DT

Mekhi Wingo, DT

Detroit had several players dealing with injuries, including multiple offensive linemen. All are good to go, however, giving them a boost against the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions TV & viewing info

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a catch against Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Date: Thursday, December 4

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

TV Channel: Prime Video

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3 | O/U: 54.5

