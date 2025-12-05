Cowboys hit with unfortunate Week 14 inactive news ahead of Lions matchup
Entering Week 14, the Dallas Cowboys were unsure if defensive end Jadeveon Clowney would be able to play against the Detroit Lions. Clowney had been dealing with a hamstring injury, and while he was able to practice late in the week, it was on a limited basis.
Before the game, Clowney tested out his hamstring during warmups, but wasn't at full speed. That meant he would be ruled out, leaving Dallas thin at defensive end. Fan favorite Isaiah Land will get a chance to see some action this week, but the Cowboys will miss Clowney's work in run defense.
MORE: Cowboys legend believes NFC East is on the line this weekend
Detroit had their own concerns, with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown topping the list. St. Brown suffered an ankle injury in Week 13 and was also a game time decision. Unlike Clowney, his warmups were positive and St. Brown is active for the Lions.
With the big injury news out of the way, let's see which players will be inactive in Week 14.
Dallas Cowboys inactives:
Jalen Tolbert, WR
Jaydon Blue, RB
Jay Toia, DT
Perrion Winfrey, DT
Jadeveon Clowney, DE (hamstring)
Tyler Guyton, OT (ankle)
In addition to Clowney being out, the Cowboys won't have starting left tackle Tyler Guyton. The 2024 first-round pick missed last week as well, with Nate Thomas filling in. Thomas will get the start again on Thursday Night Football.
Detroit Lions inactives:
Kalif Raymond, WR
Kerby Joseph, S
Hayden Rucci, TE
Kayode Awosika, OG
Tyler Lacy, DT
Mekhi Wingo, DT
Detroit had several players dealing with injuries, including multiple offensive linemen. All are good to go, however, giving them a boost against the Cowboys.
Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions TV & viewing info
Date: Thursday, December 4
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Venue: Ford Field
TV Channel: Prime Video
Betting Odds: Cowboys +3 | O/U: 54.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas
Cowboys down two key players in initial injury report for Week 14 vs Lions
Dak Prescott's NFL MVP odds skyrocket amid Cowboys' 3-game surge
Matt Eberflus has been true catalyst behind Cowboys’ 3-game surge
Cowboys' latest roster move could be bad sign for fan-favorite rookie
PHOTOS: Meet McKenna Gehrke, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.