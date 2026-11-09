Vikings Could Be Sneaky Winners From Eagles Benching Tanner McKee in Week 9

The Minnesota Vikings are surprising a lot of people by winning games this year. Their 6-1 start to the season is making many fans wonder if the team could be contenders for a deep playoff run this season.

One issue facing the Vikings entering Week 9 is the quarterback position. Minnesota has not gotten stellar play out of former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who is set to miss time for the second time this season due to injury.

Carson Wentz will once again step in as the starter, but his backup for the Monday Night Football contest against the Buffalo Bills will be Max Brosmer. The Purple and Gold could use more depth and future potential on the quarterback depth chart.

Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee could be interesting Vikings trade option

The Philadelphia Eagles are having a bad season. On Sunday, Philly lost their seventh game of the season. And with the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, they could be receptive to trading a player like quarterback Tanner McKee.

McKee isn't going to beat out Murray or Wentz, but he would raise the floor of the quarterback room and provide head coach Kevin O'Connell with a passer to develop while his veterans start games this season.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 231 pounds, McKee was a sixth-round pick of the Eagles in 2023. The 26-year-old quarterback started three games for Philadelphia this year, completing 63.2% of his passes and throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.

More interestingly, McKee averaged 212.7 passing yards per game in those three games. That is significantly more than Murray's 170.3 passing yards per game since joining the Vikings. The potential is there for him to grow into a quality backup.

Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni benched McKee after the Eagles went 0-3 with the young quarterback at the helm. The team opted to start Joe Milton on Sunday against the Giants, which resulted in another loss.

Trading for McKee likely wouldn't cost much. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The Eagles would likely love to get an asset in return for him instead of allowing him to walk in free agency.

While the Eagles seem content to move on from McKee, the Vikings should be interested. While this wouldn't be the blockbuster trade that many fans of Minnesota are hoping for, it would be a solid move to show that the franchise is serious about this season and the future of the quarterback position.

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