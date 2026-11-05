Vikings Make Major Blunder With New FA Signing as Trade Deadline Approaches

Vikings fans closely monitoring social media for possible trade deadline news may have gotten a bit of a jump scare Wednesday.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Vikings signed offensive lineman Corey Robinson II after he worked out with them, a report later confirmed by the team. The move came one day after the team released backup guard Trevor Keegan.

The #Vikings are signing OL Corey Robinson II after having him in for a workout.



Robinson is an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas who was with the Bengals after the draft. https://t.co/4rXR0b61yP pic.twitter.com/5yGs6MNGyQ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 4, 2026

Naturally, the move sparked questions and reopened conversations about the need for the team to make serious moves as the trade deadline approaches. Does the move actually make the 2026 Vikings any better?

We’ll have to see, but the timing was certainly odd for several reasons.

Vikings raise more questions than answers with Corey Robinson II signing

Robinson is, for the most part, a complete unknown in the NFL.

The former Arkansas Razorback signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent this past April, after starting 12 games at left tackle in 2025. It remains to be seen if the Vikings plan to use him at tackle or on their interior, but is betting on him really the right move after Trevor Keegan’s release on Tuesday left the Vikings without a true backup guard?

It was theorized that Keegan might re-sign with the practice squad, but ESPN’s Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday afternoon that the Buccaneers claimed him off waivers.

The Vikings may make additional corresponding moves, but this one seems odd in a vacuum.

The #Buccaneers claimed G Trevor Keegan off waivers from the #Vikings. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 4, 2026

Left guard Joe Huber is already starting in relief of an injured Donovan Jackson, and Will Fries has been shaky at right guard to start 2026. If either is injured, the Vikings may need to get creative given their lack of depth. An undrafted rookie tackle with no NFL experience does not exactly seem like the ideal backup plan. In the meantime, it’s clear Vikings fans were hoping for much bigger news.

Vikings fans are rightfully anxious as the trade deadline approaches

The Vikings are 6-1 with an all-world defense and currently hold the NFC’s second seed. Seems like a perfect time to make a massive move, and in previous years, they probably would. But the long-term cap and roster situation makes things incredibly complicated. Still, most fans naturally want to see the team go all in, especially since so many key veterans may not be around after this season.

For those constantly checking their phones for news, signing a backup offensive lineman likely wasn’t what they hoped to see.

With the Nov. 10 deadline quickly approaching, it seems we’ll all have to wait on the edge of our seats a little longer as we wait for the “big” news to drop… if it ever does.

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