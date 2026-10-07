What's Changed (and What Hasn't) About the Vikings' Practice Squad 1 Month Into NFL Season

The Vikings have made several adjustments to the team's roster since the initial 53-man roster and practice squad were announced over a month ago. General manager Nolan Teasley and head coach Kevin O'Connell's personnel changes have helped lift the Vikings to a 4-0 record ahead of a Week 5 tilt against the Saints.

One of the most interesting parts of Minnesota's roster moves is how much they've impacted the practice squad. It seems like every week players are being released, signed, promoted or relegated to that unit to keep players available.

Having talent on the practice squad gives the Vikings depth at important positions heading into a week with significant injuries or potentially pushes players who are struggling to be their absolute best to keep their role on game day.

What has happened with the Vikings' practice squad after first four games?

Taking all of the changes from September and into October into account, let's take a look at the original Vikings practice squad compared to the unit as it is today.

Original Vikings practice squad

Da'Veawn Armstead, cornerback

Michael Briscoe, wide receiver

Henry Byrd, guard

Gavin Gerhardt, center

Cam Grandy, tight end

Joshua Gray, guard

Kahlef Hailassie, safety

Naquan Jones, defensive line

Bangally Kamara, linebacker

Tristan Leigh, offensive line

Jack Nelson, tackle

Bryce Phillips, cornerback

Jahvaree Ritzie, defensive line

Trayvon Rudolph, wide receiver

Cam'Ron Stewart, linebacker

Tavierre Thomas, safety

Current Vikings practice squad (as of Oct. 7)

Da'Veawn Armstead, cornerback

Keshawn Banks, linebacker

Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver

Dillon Bell, wide receiver

Michael Briscoe, wide receiver

Henry Byrd, guard

Kenny Dyson, linebacker

Audric Estime, running back

Cam Grandy, tight end

Bangally Kamara, linebacker

Tristan Leigh, offensive line

Jack Nelson, offensive line

Josh Priebe, guard

Jahvaree Ritzie, defensive line

Tavierre Thomas, safety

Armstead, Briscoe, Byrd, Grandy, Kamara, Leigh, Nelson, Ritzie and Thomas are the nine players who are still on the practice squad from the start of September. Those players are still available to be elevated to the 53-man roster whenever they are needed and can continue to develop in the meantime. Each practice squad member has three elevations per season.

Meanwhile, Gerhardt, Gray, Hailassie, Jones, Phillips, Rudolph and Stewart are the former practice squad players who Minnesota has moved on from. The following three players signed with new teams, while the rest are free agents.

Gerhardt: Texans practice squad

Hailassie: Packers practice squad

Jones: 49ers 53-man roster

A few players have spent time on the practice squad before being elevated to the 53-man roster. Kyle Van Noy spent the first three weeks of the regular season on the squad before signing to the active roster in Week 4. Minnesota has also used the practice squad to ease the transition for punters Johnny Hekker and Brett Thorson to make sure one of them is available for each game.

Former Saints running back Audric Estime was also recently added, providing some much-needed depth in a backfield that's been lacking since Jordan Mason landed on injured reserve.

Of course, the most notable name on the current practice squad is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He shouldn't take long to make his regular-season debut since Jauan Jennings and Tai Felton have essentially been invisible. Perhaps the Vikings will look to add more WRs if they quickly reach the same conclusion that the Giants did.

Overall, the Vikings have been using the practice squad well as a pipeline to the 53-man roster while keeping young talent there to develop. Teasley should keep his foot on the gas and continue to make moves that keep the practice squad in a position to effectively help the Vikings in moments of need.

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