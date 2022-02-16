NFL Draft Order: Could the Commanders Move Pick No. 11 For a Veteran QB?
For the fourth time in five seasons, the Washington Commanders finished with seven wins under their belt, and if not for a bevy of injuries, coach Ron Rivera would have led his team to the playoffs in back-to-back years.
But missing out on the postseason could result in a positive, as the Commanders now hold a top selection during the 2022 NFL Draft, which will begin on Thursday, April 28th, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas.
With a coveted selection, Washington has the opportunity to select one of the draft's most suitable collegiate talents. Or exchange the pick in hopes of acquiring one of the NFL's disgruntled quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson.
Following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign that ended with the Los Angeles Rams securing the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, the Commanders are in a position to make one of the most significant trades in league draft history.
No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 2 Detroit Lions
No. 3 Houston Texans
No. 4 New York Jets
No. 5 New York Giants
No. 6 Carolina Panthers
No. 7 New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)
No. 8 Atlanta Falcons
No. 9 Denver Broncos
No. 10 New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)
No. 11 Washington Commanders
No. 12 Minnesota Vikings
No. 13 Cleveland Browns
No. 14 Baltimore Ravens
Should Washington trade the pick to obtain one of the league's top quarterbacks who could be on the move this offseason?
No. 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)
No. 16 Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)
No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers
No. 18 New Orleans Saints
No. 19 Philadelphia Eagles
No. 20 Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 21 New England Patriots
No. 22 Las Vegas Raiders
No. 23 Arizona Cardinals
No. 24 Dallas Cowboys
No. 25 Buffalo Bills
No. 26 Tennessee Titans
No. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 28 Green Bay Packers
No. 29 Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)
No. 30 Kansas City Chiefs
No. 31 Cincinnati Bengals
No. 32 Detroit Lions (Via Los Angeles Rams)