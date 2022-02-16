Skip to main content
NFL Draft Order: Could the Commanders Move Pick No. 11 For a Veteran QB?

Could Washington move the pick in hopes of acquiring one of the league's top quarterbacks who could be on the move this offseason?

For the fourth time in five seasons, the Washington Commanders finished with seven wins under their belt, and if not for a bevy of injuries, coach Ron Rivera would have led his team to the playoffs in back-to-back years. 

But missing out on the postseason could result in a positive, as the Commanders now hold a top selection during the 2022 NFL Draft, which will begin on Thursday, April 28th, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas.

With a coveted selection, Washington has the opportunity to select one of the draft's most suitable collegiate talents. Or exchange the pick in hopes of acquiring one of the NFL's disgruntled quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign that ended with the Los Angeles Rams securing the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, the Commanders are in a position to make one of the most significant trades in league draft history. 

No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars

GettyImages-1345861615

No. 2 Detroit Lions

GettyImages-1347532150

No. 3 Houston Texans

https___torotimes.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1336983908

No. 4 New York Jets

GettyImages-1235806915

No. 5 New York Giants

GettyImages-1347339608-e1641629132682

No. 6 Carolina Panthers

https___oldnorthbanter.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2019_09_1174348007-850x560

No. 7 New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)

GettyImages-1347339608-e1641629132682

No. 8 Atlanta Falcons

https___bloggingdirty.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1361419374

No. 9 Denver Broncos

https___predominantlyorange.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1341548784-850x560

No. 10 New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)

attachment-gettyimages-1363693385-594x594

No. 11 Washington Commanders

Cowboys - Washington Rivalry

No. 12 Minnesota Vikings

GettyImages-1197705639-775x465

No. 13 Cleveland Browns

GettyImages-1354806127

No. 14 Baltimore Ravens

No. 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)

Jalen-Hurts-49ers-first-half

No. 16 Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)

attachment-GettyImages-1360291926

No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers

Cowboys - Micah Chargers

No. 18 New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston Saints vs. Falcons

No. 19 Philadelphia Eagles

https___section215.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1361162117-850x560

No. 20 Pittsburgh Steelers

GettyImages-1292508833-775x465

No. 21 New England Patriots

gettyimages-1361119317-594x594-1

No. 22 Las Vegas Raiders

GettyImages-1289745682-775x465

No. 23 Arizona Cardinals

kyler-murray-120521-getty-ftrjpg_o73v2rqbg5z81nfeohq6fp7a5

No. 24 Dallas Cowboys

dak ceedee sf

No. 25 Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen Buffalo Bills

No. 26 Tennessee Titans

derrick-henry-011922-getty-ftr_mjv4q5qmmh71cqrc5o0xwnqq

No. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1GettyImages-1298178904

No. 28 Green Bay Packers

https___dairylandexpress.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1362471390-850x560

No. 29 Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)

https___phinphanatic.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1348643537-850x560

No. 30 Kansas City Chiefs

GettyImages-1200615897

No. 31 Cincinnati Bengals

https___stripehype.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2021_11_1352143065-850x560

No. 32 Detroit Lions (Via Los Angeles Rams) 

https___nflspinzone.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1355713090-850x560

