Jamin Davis (With Chase Young): Washington Chance To Make NFL History

Did the Washington Football Team draft a defensive star set to make an immediate impact on the already stout Washington defense? According to the sportsbooks, yes.

Jamin Davis has the third-best odds to win the 2021 Defensive NFL Rookie of the Year award with with +900 odds, odds by FanDuel. Dallas Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons comes in with the best (+550 odds) to win and No. 2 is Kwity Paye of the Indianapolis Colts with +850 odds.

Washington has a chance to land back-to-back DROYs, which has never been done before since the inception of the award in 1967. Last year, they walked away with gold as Chase Young took the NFL by storm on his way to Rookie of the Year honors ... Is Davis next?

The No. 19 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Davis, is an athletic linebacker who can play sideline to sideline. The expectations are high for Davis to step in, learn the playbook and contribute in both the base 4-3 and sub-packages as well.

"He's calling the huddles right now, he's setting the front for us, he's helping the checks," WFT coach Ron Rivera said. "He's learning that part. Every practice seems to be an improvement for him as far as that part of it."

Playing behind one of the top defensive lines in the league, Davis is set up for success. Washington is hoping to build off a top-five unit from 2020 under Jack Del Rio. Some notable adds: cornerback William Jackson III and free safety Bobby McCain to solidify the secondary.

"Much like Chase (Young), he's been all-business," Washington defensive coordinator Del Rio said of Davis. "That's what we're seeing out of Jamin."

While Davis seemed to be working mostly at the MIKE during OTAs, his versatility allows the rookie to take snaps at all three linebacker roles for Washington. And his talent might mean history made.

