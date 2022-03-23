'Back to Work': What Commanders CB Benjamin St-Juste Looks to Bring to Washington

Finally healthy after suffering multiple concussions in 2021, St-Juste expects to be back in the mix in his second NFL season

Drafted by the Washington Commanders in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste impressed at the University of Minnesota, but really made his jump up draft boards at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, then with the University of Minnesota Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, poses with fellow University of Minnesota defensive captain Antoine Winfield Jr. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was a standout at the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

While his rookie season didn't go quite as well as he likely envisioned due to multiple concussions, the long corner showed the potential that made him a popular Day 2 prospect among fans of teams with secondary needs.

While the transition from college to the pro game took its toll on St-Juste physically, It was the mental side of the game he says was the biggest adjustment he had to make.

"It wasn't that much more physical than college was and that (much) faster," St-Juste said on the Trap or Dive Podcast. "It's just the guys, their toolbox, they have a lot of tools in it and the guys are really really smart, and if you don't do your technique right for one play they're going to exploit that."

Performing well when given opportunities is ultra important for rookies, especially those who aren't Day 1 picks.

Unlike first-rounders, players selected after the first day of the NFL Draft typically have to earn every snap.

Grinding to earn the respect of teammates, foes, and coaches. But grinding is something St-Juste was used to, and will continue to use as he moves forward in his NFL career.

Evidenced by the fact he made it to the NFL at all, one of the few who have done it, coming from Canada.

"Our primary sport is hockey, so when you tell people, 'I want to make it to the NFL.', you don't even have support from your own community and people," St-Juste said. "And we don't have the resources to make it...scouts don't come recruit in Canada."

Without opportunities available up north like they are to American players with NFL dreams, St-Juste and his family had to sacrifice and fight for the chance to make an impression.

The second-year corner reflected on saving up half the cost for a trip to the University of Michigan while his father contributed the other half so the two could drive 10 hours for a chance to turn some heads.

The result of the trip was St-Juste's first Division I offer, at the school he'd begin his big-time football career before winding up with Minnesota, and then Washington.

It's with Washington, a team he did not expect to land with, that he'll look to continue his progression as a versatile defensive back.

"I'm not scared of putting my nose in there," St-Juste said when asked about his strengths and what he might bring to the field in 2022. "And that gives me versatility, that means now you can put me on the inside...at nickel, I can blitz, I can play around the box, things I'll probably be doing this season."

Just like his journey to the NFL, he's not taking his training within it as a one-man task. Something to be done alone.

Instead, he's seeking and receiving advice and input from any source he can.

These sources include Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris. Veteran cornerbacks like Kendall Fuller and Richard Sherman, and his personal favorite, former NFL cornerback, Nnamdi Asomugha.

Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste in coverage against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste tackles Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver, Keenan Allen Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) and safety Kamren Curl (31)

Like many, St-Juste is spending parts of his offseason healing, but also training. And has been doing so in Los Angeles and Atlanta, linking up with the likes of Jaycee Horn, A.J. Bouye, and A.J. Terrell.

And he's doing it all trying to get back on track with the promise he showed in spurts during his rookie year.

"Now that I've been fully healthy this whole offseason," said St-Juste. "It's right back to work."

Catch the whole conversation with Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste exclusively on the Trap or Dive Podcast.