10 Observations Following Washington Football Team Loss to Denver Broncos

Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, the Washington Football Team faced off against a Denver Broncos squad on a four-game skid.

While the Broncos snapped their streak, Washington's continues. Not only the losing streak, but many other problems plaguing this team will continue to haunt it moving into the bye week.

As we always do, here are some observations following a 17-10 loss by WFT.

1. Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Baron Browning was his defense's signal-caller on the field Sunday. Responsible for setting and adjusting the defense, it was a prime opportunity for Washington's offense to use pre-snap motion to try and catch the Broncos defense in mismatches.

On two of its first three plays, Washington used motion and gained a total of 35 yards.

2. Taylor Heinicke appeared to have the green light to run in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, rushing for 95 yards (second-most by a quarterback in franchise history).

The question Sunday was going to be whether we saw more of what made him successful or got conservative.

3. Ron Rivera has refused to take points in the red zone lately, instead opting a touchdown-or-nothing mentality for his struggling offense. The result is more turnovers (including on downs) than scoring drives over the past three games.

The trend continued on Sunday as Rivera opted to go for it on 4th-and-1 from the Denver 19-yard line instead of trying a 34-yard field goal. The result was a turnover and no points despite getting into the red zone on the first offensive drive of the game.

4. For the first time in 2021, the Washington Football Team forced a punt on an opposing team's opening drive.

5. Washington tried to get points by trying a 45-yard field goal on its second possession of the game. The blocked field goal was kicker Chris Blewitt's second blocked kick out of three tries with WFT.

6. Complimentary football is a goal for every NFL team. It's evaded this Washington squad.

In the first half alone, Washington's defense held Denver to three points on its first two drives. The offense's response was zero points in return.

On their third possession, Heinicke and the Washington offense got on the scoreboard with a 52-yard field goal. The defense then surrendered a touchdown to the Broncos.

The result was a 10-3 deficit at halftime.

Washington got a glimpse of complimentary football at the end of the third quarter, however, when Heinicke got the ball back after a forced punt, and ended the drive with a touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

7. Never good when coaches don't have the answers. As the two teams entered the locker room at halftime, Washington coach Ron Rivera was asked three questions. One about Taylor Heinicke, one about Terry McLaurin and one about center Chase Roullier, who had left the game with an ankle injury. His response to all three questions: "He's fine."

8. It may not be the new wrinkle many expected, but Scott Turner's unit rolled out a new feature element in Week 8 in the form of running back Jaret Patterson.

Patterson led the team with 11 carries for 46 yards.

With Gibson nursing an injury and J.D. McKissic getting more active in the passing game, having Patterson to carry more of the load is welcome. Even if it isn't a fix for all the offensive issues facing this team.

9. If anyone thought the team's kicking woes departed with Dustin Hopkins, they were obviously wrong. Blewitt had his only field goal try against the Packers blocked, and two more were blocked in this one against the Broncos.

If the search for a kicker isn't hot and heavy over the bye week, expect plenty of questions from outside the organization.

10. The Washington Football Team has now outgained five of its eight opponents, yet the record is 2-6. It's on the players, the coaches, all of them. They have a bye week to recharge, refocus, and come up with some answers. Or it's going to be a long final nine games of the year.